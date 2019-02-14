Global Stocks Mostly Rise as Trade, Border-Security Talks Progress

By David Hodari

Global stocks were mostly higher Thursday as fears over global trade and the possibility of another U.S. government shutdown continued to ebb.

The Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.5% in early trading, after U.S. stocks closed higher Wednesday amid expectations that President Trump will sign a border-security deal that will also keep the government open.

Assets exposed to global trade were among those powering European gains, with the Stoxx's industrial goods and services sector up 1.1% and technology and autos stocks also posting increases.

With fresh tariffs set to take effect on March 1, markets have begun to anticipate a "limited deal" between the U.S. and China, according to Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Global Wealth Management in a note.

Software firm Micro Focus International jumped 7.6% and French car manufacturer Renault rose 2.6% after both released 2018 results. Airbus shares climbed 5% after saying it would stop building its superjumbo A380 airplane in 2021.

Trading in Asia was mixed, with major indexes in Hong Kong and Shanghai ticking down while South Korea's Kospi benchmark climbed 1.1%. Index heavyweights Samsung Electronics and Korean Air each gained around 3%.

In the U.S., futures pointed to 0.4% opening gains for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, with the Nasdaq-100 set to edge a further 0.5% toward exiting bear-market territory.

A combination of progress in trade negotiations with China and the strong likelihood that Mr. Trump will sign the border-security legislation have contributed to more optimistic trading in recent sessions. Still, global equity moves were muted, with the release of fresh economic data out of major global economies providing little clarity on the state of global growth--an issue which has increasingly concerned investors in recent months.

Japanese growth figures matched market expectations and Chinese exports and imports outperformed forecasts, but German growth figures undershot already-low market expectations.

Europe's largest economy stagnated in 2018's final quarter. The yield on 10-year German government bonds slipped to 0.122% from 0.129%. Yields rise as prices fall.

Investors were awaiting growth data for the broader eurozone, though Germany's torpid growth may hamper appetite for European stocks, even though some market participants say are undervalued.

"Europe is cheap, but it's cheap for a reason, that reason being that it hasn't generated earnings growth over the past few years. To a certain extent investors have started to lose faith in it," said Christopher Mahon, director of asset allocation research at Barings.

The WSJ Dollar Index was flat ahead of U.S. inflation, retail sales and jobless figures, all due later in the day.

U.S. economic data has remained robust relative to those in China and Europe, although with trade tensions beginning to ease and the Federal Reserve having signaled a pause in interest-rate increases, a lack of market consensus on growth could stymie large stock market moves, analysts say.

"In a world where economic data is ambiguous, markets could trade sideways," Mr. Mahon said.

Investors were also watching for corporate earnings releases from Coca-Cola, CME Group and Charles Schwab before the market open.

In commodities markets, Brent crude oil futures rose 1.5% to $64.58 a barrel--their highest since mid-November--while industrial metals prices also moved higher on rising hopes for a trade deal.

