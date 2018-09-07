Log in
Global Stocks Pause Ahead of Jobs Report

09/07/2018 | 10:07am CEST

By Ben St. Clair

Global stocks were mixed ahead of the U.S. jobs report Friday, as declines in technology stocks weighed down Asian indexes after an emerging-market benchmark slipped into bear territory.

Fears of contagion in emerging markets and ongoing trade tensions have helped push Asian and European stocks lower this week, with most major indexes set to close on a weekly loss. On Thursday the MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell into bear market territory, defined as a 20% drop from a recent peak.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1% in early trading, with the telecom and chemicals sectors leading gains.

Futures pointed to an opening decline for U.S. stocks, as weak tech shares continued to pull down U.S. indexes.

Investors will be watching for the August jobs report, due Friday morning in the U.S. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect it to show employers added 192,000 jobs in August and that the unemployment rate fell to 3.8% from 3.9% a month earlier.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged up 0.1% and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4%.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi was down 0.3% and Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.8%, with the Japanese index set to close lower for the sixth consecutive trading day.

Wall Street's technology selloff continued in Asian markets Friday, with Samsung falling 2.6%. Shares in Chinese heavyweight Tencent were up 0.6%, but remained down 6.9% on the week.

This past week, "the negativity baton has been passed from EM to U.S. tech," wrote Deutsche bank strategists in a note Friday.

Elsewhere, yields on 10-year U.S. Treasurys edged higher to 2.879% from 2.877% Thursday. Yields move inversely to prices.

In commodities, Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up 0.2% to $76.62 a barrel, following declines Thursday after a weekly report showed U.S. inventories of petroleum products were already starting to rise as the lower-demand fall season nears. Gold was flat at $1,204.50 an ounce.

Write to Ben St. Clair at ben.stclair@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.47% 2691.59 End-of-day quote.-18.78%
HANG SENG 0.04% 26975 Real-time Quote.-8.94%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.58% 2274.64 Real-time Quote.-6.91%
NIKKEI 225 -0.80% 22307.06 Real-time Quote.-0.81%
