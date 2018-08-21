Global Stocks Pause Ahead of Next Move on Trade

By Georgi Kantchev

Global stocks were mixed Tuesday as investors parsed the latest signals in the trade spat between the U.S. and China.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was down 0.1% shortly after opening. Most Asian markets were higher while futures pointed to a broadly flat opening for the S&P 500.

The dollar fell against other major currencies after President Donald Trump criticized the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates.

The Trump administration is moving closer this week to levying tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods, or nearly half of Chinese imports, despite the start of a fresh round of talks between the two countries to settle the trade dispute. The U.S. is considering tariffs of either 10% or 25% on thousands of categories of products.

The moves exacerbate concerns among investors that the world's two biggest economies could descend further into a trade war. Rising frictions in international trade this year have rocked global markets, adding to one of their most volatile stretches in years.

"Trade has been and continues to be a cap on the market," said Lindsey Bell, investment strategist at CFRA Research. "Potential talks are positive but if they don't lead to resolutions, that's a big risk for the market."

The dollar, meanwhile, was under pressure Tuesday after President Donald Trump said in a Reuters interview that he was "not thrilled" with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and said he expected "more help" from the central bank.

Analysts said the impact of Trump's comments is unclear.

"Given that the Fed is an independent institution, explicit comments about interest rates may have the opposite effect as policy makers led by Powell could be more inclined to tighten monetary policy to defend their credibility," strategists at Rabobank wrote in a note to clients.

The Fed has raised interest rates twice this year and has penciled in two more quarter-point interest-rate increases in 2018 and three more in 2019. Higher rates tend to boost the dollar by making the currency more appealing to yield-seeking investors.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was down 0.1%. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was stable at 2.824%, compared with 2.823% on Monday. Yields move inversely to prices.

Investors continued to monitor developments in Turkey, where the lira's swift falls in recent weeks have sparked concerns about broader emerging markets contagion. The currency was down 0.2% against the dollar on Tuesday.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei Stock Average finished up 0.1% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.4%

In commodities, Brent crude, the global oil price benchmark, was down 0.1% while gold was up 0.6%.

