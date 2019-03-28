Global Stocks Pause as Bond Yields Continue to Fall

By Avantika Chilkoti

Global stocks wavered Thursday as investors weighed whether recent concerns about global growth marked a blip in market sentiment or a permanent turn away from the buoyancy that defined the beginning of 2019.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.4% in morning trading. Asian stocks were mostly lower with the Shanghai Stock Exchange down 0.9% and Japan's Nikkei down 1.6%.

U.S. futures pointed to opening rises of 0.1% for both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500.

Negative sentiment has weighed on equities this week and pushed bond yields lower across the globe as investors flock to haven assets. The 10-year U.S. Treasury on Thursday fell to 2.358%, from 2.374% on Wednesday. Yields move inversely to prices.

In recent sessions investors have been faced with a series of signals that global growth could be set to slow, with the U.S. yield curve inverting just as the yield on 10-year German government bonds turned negative, both events which are considered harbingers of a global downturn.

Still, U.S. central bank officials spoke out Wednesday, suggesting it is still too soon to begin cutting rates, which is what markets are forecasting when the yield curve inverts.

Nevertheless, many investors say the recent market jitters are unjustified and expect the rally at the beginning of 2019 to continue apace.

"There is just too much pessimism built up that growth will do badly and I think that is overrated," said David Zahn, head of European fixed income at Franklin Templeton.

Investors will thus be watching closely when the U.S. government posts final estimates of growth in the last three months of 2018, which was initially estimated at a 2.6% annualized rate from the previous quarter.

"The Fed has basically bought themselves some recession insurance and they are essentially sacrificing inflation versus growth," said Gregory Perdon, co-chief investment officer at private bankers Arbuthnot Latham, adding that market concerns about a global downturn are premature. "The alarm bells are probably just too soon."

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was up 0.1% on Thursday.

In the U.K., investors digested an announcement by Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday that she would resign if the agreement she has negotiated with Brussels is approved by Parliament. The announcement came just as lawmakers failed to find a majority on any given path for Brexit, adding to political uncertainty and beginning a tussle for the nation's leadership.

The British pound was down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar and the euro on Thursday. The FTSE 100 index, which is dominated by large international businesses, gained 0.6% while the FTSE 250 gained 0.4%.

Emerging-market currencies have also been roiled this week, with the Turkish lira down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar Thursday, the South African rand down 0.4% and the Argentine peso flat following a big drop earlier in the week.

Turkey's markets have been in flux ahead of local elections that test the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has warned he would punish speculators at a time when inflation and unemployment weigh on investor sentiment.

Meanwhile, the Argentine peso plumbed new lows in recent sessions as spiraling inflation worried markets.

Analysts like Esther Maria Reichelt, who works in foreign exchange and emerging markets research at Commerzbank, pointed out that investors tend to analyze the Argentine and Turkish currencies together following sharp drops last year.

"The markets see them as the two crisis currencies of the summer, so if one has trouble the other might be tested by the market to find out if the vulnerabilities might be the same," Ms. Reichelt said.

"This is not a general emerging markets turmoil or crisis," she added. "The market differentiates [between] the currencies which are vulnerable and regional dynamics."

Elsewhere in commodities, global benchmark Brent crude oil was down 0.6% at $66.83 a barrel.

Write to Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com