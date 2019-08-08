Log in
Global Stocks Rally After Wild Swings on Wall Street

08/08/2019 | 08:46am EDT

By Lauren Almeida

-- Symantec soars on WSJ report of Broadcom nearing deal for asset

-- Crude-oil prices rebound about 1%

-- U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher

Stocks around the world rose as stronger-than-expected Chinese trade data and upbeat indicators in Europe eased concerns about a sharp deterioration in the global economic outlook.

U.S. stock futures tied to the S&P 500 index rose 0.2%, a day after the gauge swung between gains and losses. The benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 1%, led by gains in the technology and oil-and-gas sectors. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.9%.

Feeding into the sense of relief was an unexpected turnaround in Chinese exports, which climbed 3.3% in July from a year earlier. In addition, the Bank of France's July business survey indicated an acceleration in growth in the eurozone's No. 2 economy. Economists at Daiwa Capital Markets called that report, "arguably as upbeat as might have been hoped."

The lack of bad news in recent days has helped buoy European stock markets, said Florian Ielpo, the head of macroeconomic research at Unigestion. The region's equities "remain very, very vulnerable to trade war tensions, the Brexit situation and the European ups and downs," Mr. Ielpo said.

Thursday's stock moves follow a bout of market volatility across the world, highlighting uncertainty about how the trade and currency battle between the U.S. and China will play out. U.S. stocks whipsawed Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average swinging more than 600 points at its widest span before closing almost flat.

China's official yuan rate remains in focus. The nation's central bank set a daily anchor for its currency at its weakest since 2008, breaking through the symbolic seven-per-dollar level after having allowed markets to breach it earlier in the week. The offshore yuan strengthened 0.13%, trading at 7.0749 to the U.S. dollar.

"Markets are reassured by the fact that China is not devaluing its currency so much," said Bastien Drut, a senior strategist at CPR Asset Management, adding that equities were recovering from volatility on Wednesday.

In the U.S., shares in Symantec climbed 13% in premarket trading after people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal that Broadcom was nearing a deal to buy the security-software company's enterprise business. The deal could value the Symantec division at around $10 billion.

Monster Beverage fell 6.6% in off-hours trading after the company's second-quarter profit and sales were below Wall Street expectations.

On the earnings front, investors are likely to closely watch Uber's results later Thursday.

The yield on the 10-year Treasurys rose to 1.721%, from 1.685% on Wednesday. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. Federal Reserve officials would need to consider more stimulus aimed at boosting the economy if growing trade tensions lead to a sharper pullback, a senior Fed official said Wednesday.

The yield on 10-year German bunds dropped as low as minus 0.580%, while the rate on France's benchmark debt fell to minus 0.303% before ticking up slightly, according to Tradeweb.

Mounting concerns about trade tensions between the world's two largest economies as well as aggressive rate cuts in four Asia-Pacific nations, have stoked concerns about global growth prospects and prompted a flight to safety and driven down bond yields globally this week.

Gold prices traded down 0.6% to $1,511 a troy ounce after briefly slipping below $1,500 an ounce.

In commodities, Brent crude-oil futures rebounded 1.6% from near their lows for the year as investors' anxiety about global growth prospects showed signs of easing.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of its peers, slipped 0.1%.

--Caitlin Ostroff contributed to this article.

Write to Lauren Almeida at lauren.almeida@wsj.com

