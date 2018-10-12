Global Stocks Rebound From Selloff

By Avantika Chilkoti

Global stocks rebounded on Friday morning, calming jittery investors who had been weighing whether this week's deep selloff was the beginning of a broader downturn or simply a two-day blip.

Equity markets from the U.S. to Asia have suffered the worst shakeout since February on concerns around the steep rise in bond yields and escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

But stocks across Europe and Asia were trading higher on Friday morning. The Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.8%. Japan's Nikkei Stock Average was up 0.5% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 2%.

In the U.S., futures pointed to a 1.2% opening gain for the S&P 500 and a 1.1% rise for the Dow Jones Industrial Average after a stinging retreat in the previous session.

"We do not foresee this selloff to be a market crash," analysts at Phillip Futures wrote in a note to clients. "In fact, we are of the view that the recovery could continue steadily, especially with the start of U.S. third-quarter earnings season."

Investors were training their eyes on major U.S. banks on Friday, with JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup due to post quarterly results amid expectations for a rise in profits.

Meanwhile, news that the U.S. Treasury Department next week is expected to find that China isn't manipulating the yuan raised hopes that a further escalation in trade tensions may be averted.

"Our economists estimate that the U.S.-China tariff row will lead to moderately weaker growth and higher inflation," said analysts at BNP Paribas Asset Management in a note to clients. "The trade conflict is not clearly visible in the global trade data so far. But it eventually will. We estimate that the damage to the asset prices of open economies could well surpass the losses we have seen year-to-date."

The rise in bond yields continued on Friday as investors piled into havens to shelter from the turbulence in equity markets.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield ticked up to 3.180%, compared with 3.131% on Thursday. Yields move inversely to prices.

Until this week, U.S. equities had largely sustained their rally even as emerging markets have suffered a selloff for months as the U.S. dollar strengthened and the Federal Reserve ramped up interest rates.

"The U.S. equity market has been more expensive and overvalued so our view was that there would be convergence," says Gerard Fitzpatrick, global chief investment officer for fixed income and EMEA at Russell Investments.

New data released on Thursday showed consumer prices rose less than anticipated last month, allaying fears that the Fed would be begin ramping up rates more quickly. The consumer-price index rose 0.1% in September after rising 0.2% in August.

"The markets had been looking for the opportunity for a selloff," said Esty Dwek, a senior investment strategist at Natixis Investment Managers. "Trade hasn't had that much of an impact, a lot of the news in the U.S. had been quite good and this fear of rising rates is the same thing we have had since February."

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was broadly flat on Friday, having drifted lower on Thursday even as equity markets tanked.

"You seem to have this decoupling," says Lombard Odier foreign exchange strategist, Vasileios Gkionakis. "We have a risk-off mood and yet markets are not seeking the safe haven status of the dollar."

In commodities, Brent crude, the global oil price benchmark, was up 1.1% while gold was down 0.4%.

