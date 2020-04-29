Global Stocks Rise Ahead of Fed Decisions

By Chong Koh Ping

Stocks rose Wednesday, as investors awaited the conclusion of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting that is likely to keep the U.S. benchmark interest rate near zero and continue support for businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stock benchmarks in Australia, South Korea, China and Hong Kong traded higher. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 and South Korea's Kospi Index climbed 1% in late morning trading in Hong Kong, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and the Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.3% and 0.5% respectively.

S&P 500 futures rose 1.2%, suggesting U.S. markets could open higher. The Japanese market is closed for a public holiday. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note edged higher to 0.615%, after settling at 0.610% in the previous session.

The Federal Reserve will conclude a two-day policy meeting later on Wednesday and its chairman, Jerome Powell, is expected to highlight the wide range of programs the central bank has rolled out to support the economy. He is also expected to reiterate a promise to do whatever possible to help bridge a severe downturn.

"The Fed may give forward guidance on how long rates will stay low," said Eddy Loh, senior investment strategist at Maybank Group Wealth Management in Singapore, adding that investors are also waiting to hear the Fed's view of how the economic recovery could play out. The Fed in mid March slashed its benchmark rate to near zero following an emergency meeting and said it would hold rates there until the economy is on firmer footing.

The U.S. is scheduled to release its first-quarter gross domestic product data later in the day. The economy is expected to contract as the period captures a few weeks of the impact of the coronavirus shutdowns in March. Second-quarter data, which won't be released until July, are on track to be much worse.

The U.S. has reported more than one million infections and 58,300 deaths from the novel coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University. California and a growing number of U.S. states and countries around the world are preparing to reopen their economies, but are wary of a second wave of infections. Globally, more than 3.11 million people have been infected, and the death toll stands at more than 217,000.

Mr. Loh said it is unlikely that there will be quick bounceback in economic activity even as countries start to roll back strict movement restrictions. "It looked like a V-shape recovery for the markets...but it would not be so for the economy," he said.

Olivier d'Assier, head of applied research for Asia-Pacific at Qontigo, a financial analytics firm, said investors expect the Fed's support to continue to buoy markets in the next two months.

"Nobody knows how or when this will end. But in the meantime, the Fed has a $2 trillion bazooka and they are firing it at the risky stuff," said Mr. d'Assier, referring to the Fed's expanded programs to backstop businesses and even riskier corporate debt.

Brent crude, the global gauge of oil prices, climbed 4.3% to $21.33 a barrel while U.S. crude jumped 14.8% to $14.11 a barrel. Oil prices have swung wildly as commodity investors rush to switch from near-term futures contracts to those that expire later in the year, with hopes that global oil demand will recover in tandem with the reopening of economies around the world.

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.1% and the S&P 500 declined 0.5%. The broad U.S. stock index is down 11% in 2020.

Write to Chong Koh Ping at chong.kohping@wsj.com