Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Global Stocks Rise Ahead of Jobs Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 05:52am EDT

By Avantika Chilkoti

Global stocks rose Friday as investors perused economic data and corporate earnings for clues on the health of the global economy ahead of the U.S. jobs report.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 1% as a private gauge of China's factory activity showed growth for the third straight month in October as exports strengthened. In contrast, the official gauge showed a contraction for the sixth consecutive month. Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 0.7%.

The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 0.3%. Among the biggest equity movers in Europe was Danske Bank, which fell 3.6% after the lender warned it expects profit for the year to be at the lower end of its guided range as a money-laundering probe continues.

Stock futures tied to the S&P 500 index edged up 0.2% as investors looked ahead to the latest jobs report -- due later in the day -- to assess the strength of U.S. output. Economists forecast employers added 75,000 jobs during the month and the unemployment rate rose to 3.6%, with the General Motors strike weighing on the figures.

A broader gauge of U.S. manufacturing activity from the Institute for Supply Management is also due later in the day.

Among the major companies due to publish earnings on Friday are Exxon Mobil, Chevron and American International Group.

Write to Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -0.19% 116.14 Delayed Quote.6.96%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.35% 2929.06 End-of-day quote.17.26%
DANSKE BANK A/S -3.12% 92.7 Delayed Quote.-25.85%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.52% 27046.23 Delayed Quote.15.94%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.22% 67.57 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -1.98% 37.16 Delayed Quote.11.09%
HANG SENG 0.86% 27082.59 Real-time Quote.3.89%
NASDAQ 100 0.01% 8083.83238 Delayed Quote.27.13%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.14% 8292.360231 Delayed Quote.24.74%
S&P 500 -0.30% 3037.56 Delayed Quote.21.17%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.35% 398.18 Delayed Quote.17.98%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.35% 857.61 Delayed Quote.21.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
06:07aMost Southeast Asian markets fall on U.S.-China trade jitters; Vietnam gains
RE
05:58aEUROPE : China factory data lifts European shares; Danske bank slides
RE
05:52aGlobal Stocks Rise Ahead of Jobs Report
DJ
05:16aFTSE : Miners lead FTSE rebound, Lookers sinks on profit warning
RE
10/31KOSPI : South Korea October exports fall most in almost four years on chips, China demand
RE
10/31Global stocks fall from 20-month highs on trade talk doubts
RE
10/31WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Close Lower Amid Trade-Deal Uncertainty
DJ
10/31WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Close Lower Amid Trade-Deal Uncertainty
DJ
10/31Global stocks fall from 20-month highs on trade talk doubts
RE
10/31TSX falls 0.11% to 16,483.16
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1CARPETRIGHT PLC : CARPETRIGHT : Shares in UK's Carpetright slump on biggest investor's rescue bid
2NOVO NORDISK AS : NOVO NORDISK : nudges up 2019 sales outlook as new drugs excel
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Europe's Banks Confront Harsh Reality -- WSJ
4DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Net profit of DKK 10.0 billion earned during a period of continuing challe..
5FACEBOOK : EXCLUSIVE: Government officials around the globe targeted for hacking through WhatsApp - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group