Global Stocks Rise as Lira Stages Small Rally

08/14/2018 | 01:35pm CEST

By Ben St. Clair

Global stocks mostly rose Tuesday as concerns over the Turkish lira appeared to ease, although weak economic data weighed down Chinese stocks.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%, futures pointed a 0.4% opening gain for the S&P 500 and Asian stocks were mixed.

Upbeat economic data gave European investors reason for optimism, with Germany reporting better-than-expected economic growth for the second quarter, and the European Union's statistics agency raising its growth estimate for the bloc.

"Somewhat looser fiscal policy, particularly in Germany and Italy, should provide some support to growth over the next year or two," wrote Jack Allen, senior European economist at Capital Economics, in a note Tuesday.

European consumer and health care stocks advanced, although shares in banks were slightly weaker amid lingering concerns about exposure to Turkey.

In Asia, Chinese markets were an exception to the generally buoyant mood after data showed fixed-asset investment slowing to a nearly two-decade low for the first seven months of the year. Retail sales and value-added industrial output also fell below expectations.

The Shanghai Composite Index was 0.2% lower and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.7%.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose 2.3%, more than retracing Monday's losses, and South Korea's Kospi was up 0.5%.

In currencies, the Turkish lira rose 4.7% to 6.5733 against the dollar after plunging as much as 10% in the previous session. Turkey's central bank on Monday introduced measures to boost liquidity in the market, but investors remain concerned that the bank isn't independent from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He has blamed the U.S. and social media for the country's economic troubles.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, was down 0.2%.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee touched record lows against the dollar before rebounding slightly, in a sign that investors are fleeing emerging-market currencies.

Elsewhere, yields on 10-year U.S. Treasurys rose to 2.898% from 2.877% Monday. Yields move inversely to prices.

In commodities, Brent crude, the global benchmark rose 0.9% to $73.28 a barrel, and gold was up 0.3% to $1,202.10 an ounce.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.34% 2785.87 End-of-day quote.-15.94%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.50% 25187.7 Delayed Quote.1.90%
HANG SENG -0.74% 27741.72 Real-time Quote.-6.63%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.57% 2259.09 Real-time Quote.-8.73%
NASDAQ 100 -0.10% 7401.1694 Delayed Quote.15.82%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.25% 7819.7058 Delayed Quote.13.55%
NIKKEI 225 0.26% 22356.08 Real-time Quote.-2.05%
S&P 500 -0.40% 2821.93 Real-time Quote.5.97%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.03% 96.39 End-of-day quote.4.94%
