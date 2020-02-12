Global Stocks Rise as Optimism Prevails

By Anna Hirtenstein

Global stocks and oil prices advanced Wednesday as concerns about China's coronavirus outbreak and the potential economic fallout eased.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% a day after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite climbed to records. The Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.4%. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.9%.

While over 44,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus globally, the spread of the disease appears to be slowing, according to China's National Health Commission. This potentially indicates that government actions to contain it are working. Investors are less worried about the economic impact of the virus and are buying riskier assets such as equities.

"The coronavirus is still the main narrative," said James Athey, a senior investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments. The economic impact of the virus is still unclear, as figures for the first quarter haven't been released yet, he said. "The market is finding a way to consistently see the positive in everything in the absence of bad news."

Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil, climbed for a second day. It gained over 2% to trade at $55.03 a barrel as concerns about a significant fall in demand in Asia due to the health crisis receded.

In currency markets, the New Zealand dollar advanced almost 1% against the U.S. dollar, trading at $1.5456 after the country's central bank held rates steady and signaled a positive outlook on the economy. Russia's ruble advanced 0.3% as oil prices rebounded, signaling an increase in the energy-exporting nation's income.

Later in the day, investors may get fresh insights on the health of the U.S. economy when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell continues with his testimony to Congress. Mr. Powell said Tuesday that the central bank was closely monitoring the extent of global economic disruption from the outbreak.

Write to Anna Hirtenstein at anna.hirtenstein@wsj.com