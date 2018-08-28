Log in
Global Stocks Rise as U.S., Mexico Near Trade Deal

08/28/2018 | 09:51am CEST

By Jon Sindreu

Global stocks rose Tuesday as the U.S. and Mexico neared a deal to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.3% in early European trade, with the export-focused German DAX up 0.3%. In the U.S., futures pointed to 0.1% and 0.2% opening gains for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite, respectively.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq went above 8000 for the first time Monday, after an earnings season in which some of the sector's behemoths, like Amazon.com and Microsoft, managed to beat analysts' expectations. The S&P 500 has also been hitting record highs.

Most stock indexes in Asia-Pacific also gained on Monday. Japan's Nikkei Stock Average edged up 0.1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.2%.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the U.S. dollar against a basket of currencies, rose 0.1%.

Worries about U.S. protectionist policies have dampened market sentiment throughout most of this year. The prospect of President Donald Trump successfully negotiating new trade deals is likely to be taken by investors as a hopeful sign that a major trade war will be avoided, analysts said.

However, money managers were still concerned on Monday after Mr. Trump said Canada would be severed from the North American trade bloc if necessary.

"The tails have fattened," Christian Lawrence, senior market strategist at Dutch lender Rabobank, told clients in a note. "Today's announcement does make a new Nafta agreement more likely," but it "also increases the risk that an agreement will not be reached with Canada and we eventually see a move to bilateral agreements."

In Turkey, the lira dropped 1.4% against the U.S. dollar, after large falls the previous day. Many investors said that the country's currency crisis is far from over.

In commodities, Brent crude gained 0.1% to $76.26 a barrel, and gold rose 0.1% to $1,217.70 an ounce.

Write to Jon Sindreu at jon.sindreu@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX 0.29% 12560.01 Delayed Quote.-2.94%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.01% 26049.64 Delayed Quote.4.33%
HANG SENG 2.06% 28247.63 Real-time Quote.-7.54%
NASDAQ 100 0.99% 7559.1329 Delayed Quote.17.02%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.91% 8017.8952 Delayed Quote.15.10%
NIKKEI 225 0.06% 22813.47 Real-time Quote.-0.71%
S&P 500 0.77% 2896.74 Real-time Quote.7.52%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.39% 94.78 End-of-day quote.3.18%
