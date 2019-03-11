Global Stocks Rise, but Boeing Drags Dow Industrials Lower

By Will Horner

Global stocks climbed at the start of the week, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average was dragged lower by a sharp drop in shares of Boeing.

The S&P 500 opened 0.27% higher in early trading Monday, but the Dow fell 216 points, or 0.8%, after Boeing shares lost more than 12% following the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 Sunday.

Earlier, global stocks arose after reassuring comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and signals that the U.S. and China were nearing a currency deal that could pave the way for a resolution to their yearlong trade battle.

Futures put U.S. indexes on course for a mixed session when Wall Street opens. S&P 500 futures were 0.1% higher and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 0.6%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%, led higher by its basic resources and bank sectors, which both climbed 0.9%.

Commerzbank gained over 4.6% after The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend that top executives at the lender and at rival Deutsche Bank had agreed to informal talks on a possible merger.

Airlines and plane manufacturers were likely to be in focus after the Ethiopian Airlines crash of a Boeing jet. In response, China and Indonesia grounded all of those planes, saying the accident bore similarities to a crash in October involving the same aircraft. Boeing shares on the S&P 500 fell 8.9% in premarket trading.

Investors also digested new U.S. retails sales figures Monday after a mixed jobs report on Friday raised fresh concerns about U.S. growth.

Exceptional factors such as the partial federal government shutdown meant the job numbers were an exception to what is a generally strong outlook, said Michael O'Sullivan, chief investment officer for international wealth management at Credit Suisse.

"Wages growth is pretty strong and our view is that the U.S. economy at the moment is pretty solid, pretty OK," he said.

Comments from Jerome Powell in a televised interview Sunday also offered investors some comfort. He said the U.S. economic outlook was favorable and doesn't require higher or lower interest rates for now.

Meanwhile, hopes were lifted that a U.S.-China trade could soon be reached after Beijing's top central banker said Sunday that China had agreed not to devalue its currency to support its exporters.

The yuan's decline in 2018 had raised concerns in Washington that China was pushing down its value to offset U.S. tariffs on Chinese products, and had been a key sticking point for U.S. trade negotiators.

While the trade issue remained at the forefront of investors' concerns, Geoffrey Yu, head of the investment office at UBS Wealth Management, said some were beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel.

"It seems like the market is starting to move on from this, pricing in significant good news," he said. "We just need Trump to announce a summit, and a summit is virtual confirmation that something is in the pipeline and then we can move on."

In Asia, markets closed generally higher. China's indexes advanced following sharp declines at the end of last week. The Shenzhen A Share Index jumped 3.9% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1%.

Questions about the health of the world economy prompted a global selloff in stocks Friday. A dramatic slide in Chinese exports and the lackluster U.S. jobs report led Wall Street to close out its worst week since December. The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday fell 0.1%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.2%.

In Europe, market participants were readying for a busy week of Brexit news. The British parliament is set to vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal on Tuesday, with expectations high that it will be rejected for a second time, and further votes on Wednesday and Thursday likely.

Meanwhile, German industrial production dropped in January, data from the nation's official statistics office showed Monday, raising fresh worries about European growth. Total industrial output declined 0.8% from the month before missing economists' forecast of a 0.4% gain.

"Generally [European] growth is sluggish but I think from an investment point of view people are just not convicted," said Mr. O'Sullivan at Credit Suisse. "International investors are just not willing to buy into the European growth story."

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 peers, was broadly flat. The yield on 10-year Treasurys rose to 2.653%, from 2.627% Friday. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.8% to $66.22 a barrel. Gold fell 0.2% to $1,295.30 a troy ounce.