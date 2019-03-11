Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Global Stocks Rise, but Boeing Drags Dow Industrials Lower--Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 11:18am EDT

By Will Horner

U.S. stocks rose Monday, powered by gains in technology shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 80 points, or 0.3%, to 25526. The S&P 500 advanced 1% and the tech tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.4%.

Tech shares in the S&P 500 advanced 1.7% after Nvidia Corp. agreed to buy computer-networking supplier Mellanox Technologies Ltd. in an all-cash deal valued at roughly $7 billion. Nvidia's shares rose 3% while Mellanox's shares jumped 8.3%.

Apple shares rose 2.9%, among the biggest gains in the Dow industrials. Shares of Boeing dragged on the blue-chip index, slumping 8.5% after China and Indonesia grounded all of their Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft following Sunday's deadly crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet of the same type.

Shares of other aerospace and defence companies mostly rose. United Technologies, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon each ticked up at least 0.2% apiece.

Monday's gains came after questions about the health of the world economy prompted stock declines Friday. A dramatic slide in Chinese exports and the lackluster U.S. jobs report led Wall Street to close out its worst week since December.

Hopes were lifted that a U.S.-China trade could soon be reached after Beijing's top central banker said Sunday that China had agreed not to devalue its currency to support its exporters.

The yuan's decline in 2018 had raised concerns in Washington that China was pushing down its value to offset U.S. tariffs on Chinese products, and had been a key sticking point for U.S. trade negotiators.

While the trade issue remained at the forefront of investors' concerns, Geoffrey Yu, head of the investment office at UBS Wealth Management, said some were beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel.

"It seems like the market is starting to move on from this, pricing in significant good news," he said. "We just need Trump to announce a summit, and a summit is virtual confirmation that something is in the pipeline and then we can move on."

U.S. consumers ramped up their spending in January, a sign of solid economic growth in the first quarter following a mixed jobs report Friday that raised fresh concerns about U.S. growth.

Exceptional factors such as the partial federal government shutdown meant the job numbers were an exception to what is a generally strong outlook, said Michael O'Sullivan, chief investment officer for international wealth management at Credit Suisse.

"Wages growth is pretty strong and our view is that the U.S. economy at the moment is pretty solid, pretty OK," he said.

Comments from Jerome Powell in a televised interview Sunday also offered investors some comfort. He said the U.S. economic outlook was favorable and doesn't require higher or lower interest rates for now.

In Europe, market participants were readying for a busy week of Brexit news. The British parliament is set to vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal on Tuesday, with expectations high that it will be rejected for a second time, and further votes on Wednesday and Thursday likely.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 peers, was broadly flat. The yield on 10-year Treasurys rose to 2.637%, from 2.627% Friday. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.8% to $66.22 a barrel. Gold fell 0.2% to $1,295.30 a troy ounce.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4%. In Asia, China's indexes advanced following sharp declines at the end of last week. The Shenzhen A Share Index jumped 3.9% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1%.

--Jessica Menton contributed to this article.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.35% 25549.59 Delayed Quote.9.10%
HANG SENG 0.99% 28502.81 Real-time Quote.9.20%
NASDAQ 100 1.54% 7126.307532 Delayed Quote.11.01%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.46% 7517.72678 Delayed Quote.11.85%
S&P 500 1.05% 2772.52 Delayed Quote.9.42%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.37% 97.31 End-of-day quote.0.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
11:18aGlobal Stocks Rise, but Boeing Drags Dow Industrials Lower--Update
DJ
11:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Inflows continue for Chinese Large and Mid-Cap Stocks
TI
11:00aTRACKINSIGHT : Asian Ex Japan Stocks performance dropped
TI
10:38aMARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500, Nasdaq Rise, But Dow Feels Boeing-related Pressure After Ethiopian Airlines Crash
DJ
10:34aGlobal Stocks Rise, but Boeing Drags Dow Industrials Lower--Update
DJ
10:32aTSX rebounds from three-week low as energy, material stocks gain
RE
10:05aGlobal Stocks Rise, but Boeing Drags Dow Industrials Lower--Update
DJ
09:52aGlobal Stocks Rise, but Boeing Drags Dow Industrials Lower
DJ
08:38aUK stocks rise to begin crunch Brexit week, financials lead charge
RE
08:20aGlobal Stocks Rise to Start the Week
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ACANDO AB : ACANDO : CGI makes recommended $459 million cash offer for Sweden's Acando
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Norwegian Air shares fall on MAX aircraft woes, lagging income
3OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Occidental emerges as heavy hitter in U.S. oil export boom
4MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Article..
5COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Berlin backs Deutsche Bank merger despite risk of shortfall - sources

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.