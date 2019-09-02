Global Stocks Rise on Manufacturing Data

By Will Horner

-- European stocks hold gains after PMI data

-- Asian markets mixed

-- U.S. markets closed for Labor Day

Global stocks rose after manufacturing data in both China and Europe showed some improvement, but economic growth concerns remained.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% on Monday, putting it on course for a third consecutive session of gains.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 1.2%, leading regional gains as Brexit worries weighed on the British pound, providing a boost to the blue-chip index's companies that make a significant portion of their profits overseas.

The broader rises in Europe came as data showed a modest uptick in the region's manufacturing sector. The manufacturing purchasing managers index for the eurozone -- a gauge of activity in the region's factories -- came in at 47.0 for August, which signaled continued contraction, though was modestly better than the 46.5 reading from July.

Still, investors and analysts remained concerned about the region's growth prospects, which have been buffeted by the threat of a no-deal Brexit and the U.S.-China trade fight.

"Growth in the eurozone has not really recovered since 2008, it's been pretty much in a zombie state," said Christopher Peel, chief investment officer at Tavistock Wealth in London, adding that Monday's factory figures were unlikely to alter than trend.

After the economies of Germany and the U.K. contracted in the second quarter, investors were hoping for signs in the data suggesting the two economies could dodge a recession. A common definition of a recession is at least two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

Instead, the figures confirmed that "Germany and others are being caught up in the trade war between the U.S. and China," said Peter Dixon, chief economist at Commerzbank, adding that Germany's manufacturing sector was likely in recession.

The U.K. data -- which was the lowest in seven years -- showed the nation's stalled departure from the EU was weighing on factories, Mr. Dixon said. "The Brexit effect is clearly there."

London-listed pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca made some of the largest gains in Europe. Its shares rose 3.5% to an all-time high after positive results from trials of its Farxiga drug.

Asian stock indexes were mixed, with Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng both down 0.4%, while Korea's Kospi edged up 0.1%.

U.S. markets were closed for the Labor Day holiday, leading to lower-than-usual trading volumes in Asia, said Stephen Innes, Asia-Pacific market strategist for AxiTrader, in a note.

Investors also had to reckon with an escalation in the U.S.-China trade dispute after both sides went ahead with a new round of tariffs on each other goods over the weekend.

"The general market mood is likely to remain fragile with investors focused on trade war issues," said analysts at Italian bank UniCredit in a note.

U.S. tariffs of 15% on Chinese goods including clothing, tools and electronics came into force on Sunday, escalating the dispute ahead of further talks expected later in the month. A round of retaliatory Chinese tariffs also took effect, targeting imports of U.S. soybeans, crude oil and pharmaceuticals.

Still, Chinese indexes performed strongly after a private survey of the nation's manufacturers showed factory activity rebounded to a five-month high last month. The Shanghai Composite rose 1.3% and the Shenzhen A Share index rose 2.3%.

In currencies, the British pound slipped 0.9% against the dollar as fears of a no-deal Brexit weighed on sentiment ahead of a crucial week for the U.K.'s departure from the European Union, said Commerzbank's Mr. Dixon.

After a summer recess, British lawmakers were due to return to Parliament Tuesday with members opposed to a no-deal Brexit having less than one week to table legislation that would rule it out.

"We are coming into the week where Parliament reconvenes and traders have had a weekend to think about the risks," Mr. Dixon said.

The slide in the pound was likely driving the strong gains for the FTSE 100, Mr. Dixon said. A large chunk FTSE 100 companies' profits are generated overseas, and those earnings become more valuable with a weaker pound.

The euro hit a two-year low against the dollar after slipping last week as weak economic data raised expectations that the European Central Bank would move to ease monetary policy. The currency was last down 0.2% against the dollar, bringing it to $1.0967.

In commodities markets, nickel prices were higher after Indonesia said it would put a ban on nickel-ore exports earlier than expected, raising concerns of a squeeze on supply. Three-month futures on the London Metal Exchange were last up 1.1% at $18,095 a metric ton.

Global benchmark Brent crude oil prices fell 0.9% to $58.74 a barrel.

Write to Will Horner at william.horner@wsj.com