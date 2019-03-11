Global Stocks Rise to Start the Week

By Will Horner

Global stocks climbed at the start of the week, after reassuring comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and signals that the U.S. and China were nearing a currency deal that could pave the way for a resolution to their yearlong trade battle.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% in the early minutes of trading, led higher by its basic resources and oil-and-gas sectors which climbed 0.6% each.

Those moves followed broad gains in Asia. China's indexes advanced following sharp declines at the end of last week. The Shenzhen A Share Index jumped 3.9% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1%.

In a television interview broadcast Sunday, Mr. Powell said the U.S. economic outlook was favorable and doesn't require higher or lower rates for now.

Meanwhile, hopes were lifted that a U.S.-China trade could soon be reached after Beijing's top central banker said Sunday that China had agreed not to devalue its currency to support its exporters.

The yuan's decline last year had raised concerns in Washington that China was pushing down its value to offset U.S. tariffs on Chinese products, and had been a key sticking point for U.S. trade negotiators.

While the trade issue remained at the forefront of investors' concerns, Geoffrey Yu, head of the investment office at UBS Wealth Management, said some were beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel.

"It seems like the market is starting to move on from this, pricing in significant good news," he said. "We just need Trump to announce a summit and a summit is virtual confirmation that something is in the pipeline and then we can move on."

Questions about the health of the world economy prompted a global selloff in stocks Friday. A dramatic slide in Chinese exports and a lackluster U.S. jobs report led Wall Street to close out its worst week since December. The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday fell 0.1%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.2%.

Data from the U.S. Labor Department showed Friday that nonfarm payrolls rose a seasonally adjusted 20,000 in February, well short of economists' expectations. But declines in U.S. stocks were tempered, analysts said, as the unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8% from 4% the preceding month.

Futures put U.S. indexes on course for a mixed session when Wall Street opens. S&P 500 futures were 0.1% higher while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 0.7%.

Investors this week will be closely watching the U.S. Commerce Department's data on January retail sales due Monday, while on Thursday China's national statistics bureau will release economic data for January and February.

In Europe, market participants were getting ready for a busy week of Brexit news. The British parliament is set to vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal on Tuesday, with expectations high that it will be rejected for a second time.

Such an outcome would pave the way for votes on Wednesday and Thursday offering lawmakers the choice of leaving the European Union without any deal in place or of extending the planned departure date which is currently set at March 29.

"After the many twists and turns, the endgame is likely to begin this coming week," wrote Erik F. Nielsen, Global Head of CIB Research at UniCredit in a note on Sunday.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 peers, was broadly flat.

In commodities, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.6% to $66.11 a barrel. Gold fell 0.2% to $1,295.30 a troy ounce.

