Global Stocks Shrug Off Weak Chinese Data to Rise

By Georgi Kantchev

Global stocks were mostly up Thursday as investors awaited the next moves in the Brexit process, though sluggish Chinese economic data weighed on sentiment.

The Stoxx Europe 600 edged up 0.4% in early morning trade. In Asia, Chinese stocks registered steep falls.

On Wall Street, futures pointed to flat openings for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

In an unexpected decision, U.K. lawmakers late on Wednesday ruled out a no-deal exit from the European Union. The decision came a day after Parliament resoundingly rejected for a second time the deal Prime Minister Theresa May negotiated with the EU laying out conditions for the country's orderly separation from its biggest trading partner.

Lawmakers will now likely vote on Thursday in favor of a further proposal to request a delay in Britain's scheduled exit date beyond March 29. That would require the unanimous approval of the other 27 EU governments.

"We are climbing a wall of worry for markets, with trade war concerns and a global economy slowdown...but we see a Brexit deal by the summer which might help relieve some fears in the market," said Alain Bokobza, head of global asset allocation at Société Générale.

Despite Wednesday's vote, under U.K. and EU law the U.K. is still slated to leave the EU on March 29, unless both sides agree to an extension. Mrs. May urged Parliament to figure out what it wants.

The British pound was down 0.1% against the dollar on Thursday, after rallying around 2% on Wednesday following the vote.

In China, official data showed Thursday that industrial output slowed more than expected in January and February, adding to concerns that the world's second biggest economy is slowing down. Last year, the Chinese economy grew at slowest rate in nearly three decades.

On Wednesday, President Trump indicated that he wasn't in any rush to agree to a trade deal with China, saying that while he was optimistic a deal will be reached, he may walk if terms aren't to his liking.

Mounting signs of a global economic slowdown have kept this year's rally in check, though progress in the trade talks between Washington and Beijing and dovish messaging by central banks have helped stocks recover from steep falls in the fourth quarter last year.

"We are living in a tug of war between bad cyclical indicators and improving monetary conditions. Those opposing forces for markets won't change anytime soon," Mr. Bokobza said.

In currencies, the WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was up 0.1%. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose slightly to 2.637% from 2.612% on Wednesday. Yields move inversely to prices.

In Asia, the weak Chinese numbers sent the Shanghai Composite down 1.2%. Stocks in Hong Kong and Japan were mostly flat.

In commodities, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was up 0.6% while gold prices fell 0.5%.

