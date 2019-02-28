Global Stocks Slip After U.S.-North Korea Summit Collapses

By David Hodari and Mike Bird

Global stocks slipped for a third straight day on Thursday after U.S.-North Korea nuclear talks abruptly ended without a deal and weak economic figures pressured Asian indexes.

Equities sold off across most of the region, amid confusion in Vietnam after President Trump appeared to cut short a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as the parties failed to reach an agreement on curbing the Asian country's nuclear-weapons program.

South Korean assets dropped, with the Kospi benchmark down 1.8% and the country's currency down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kospi-listed construction and equipment stocks--which are sensitive to the prospect of a closer economic partnership between the North and South--were hit particularly hard.

U.S. futures also slipped after Mr. Trump's press conference, putting the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average on course to open 0.4% lower, and the Nasdaq-100 set to fall 0.5%.

The WSJ Dollar Index slipped 0.1%, shedding the gains it made late Wednesday in the wake of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments that the central bank was close to announcing plans to end its bond portfolio runoff.

The price of gold, a haven asset sensitive to geopolitical uncertainty, climbed in the wake of Mr. Trump's remarks that "sometimes you have to walk," and were last 0.2% higher at $1,323.50 a troy ounce.

The Japanese yen, also a haven asset, pared some its earlier losses on the news, and was last down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. That reflected "some disappointment following reports that President Trump's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has collapsed without an agreement, " according to Fritz Louw, currency analyst at MUFG in a note.

Japan's Nikkei index had already closed 0.8% lower on fresh growth fears, with industrial production figures for January falling short of the market's already-low expectations.

Gloomy economic data also pressured Chinese stocks, with the Shanghai Composite Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng both down 0.4% as official manufacturing purchasing managers index figures contracted for a third consecutive month.

Economic data releases were also in focus in Europe, where markets were awaiting inflation numbers out of Germany, the European Union's largest economy.

European trading echoed the downbeat Asian session, with the Stoxx Europe 600 declining 0.5% in the opening minutes of trading. The index's basic resources and technology sectors, both particularly exposed to global trade and Asian markets, fell 1.9% and 0.9% respectively.

Meanwhile, investors awaiting news of a possible trade deal between the U.S. and China got the strongest sign yet that an accord may be near, as U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Wednesday that the U.S. was abandoning for now its threat to raise tariffs to 25% on $200 billion of Chinese goods.

Stocks around the world have staged a sharp rally so far in 2019, with many of the economic and political developments that pressured assets at the end of 2018 having eased. Some investors suggested stock market rallies in 2019 has been overexuberant though.

"The underpinning of this rally has been relief from all the pressures that were building last year: interest rates, trade, and the noise around Trump--one by one those have been removed," said Abhay Deshpande, portfolio manager, Centerstone Investors Trust.

"On balance things are looking pretty good for stock markets, but we've had a straight up 20% rally so there could be a correction at any time."

Investors were keeping an eye out for U.S. growth data from the fourth quarter of 2018.

