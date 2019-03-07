Global Stocks Slip Ahead of ECB Update

By David Hodari

Global stocks edged lower Thursday as markets awaited news on the U.S.-China trade talks and the European Central Bank's policy statement.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4% in morning trading, putting it on course for a second consecutive day of losses after snapping a four-session winning streak Wednesday. Sectors exposed to trade, including basic-resources and autos, led losses as U.S. and Chinese negotiators continued work on a trade deal.

Shares in Aviva were down 3.4% after the insurer reported results. The broader Stoxx 600's insurance basket was down 0.7% as the company's sector peers also declined.

The euro was steady and European government bond yields ticked lower ahead of the ECB's press conference due later in the day. Investors expect little action from the central bank on interest rates, but will watch to see how ECB President Mario Draghi reconciles the bank's stated policy of balance-sheet tightening with a run of weak eurozone economic indicators in recent months.

"Europe has seen signs of stability after a pretty tough run and it's going to be very interesting to see how Draghi walks the line," said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management. "I wouldn't be surprised to see a more dovish tone and, in general, bias toward more stimulus if in words rather than action."

Downbeat trading in Europe followed a mostly negative session in Asia, with Japan's Nikkei 225 index down 0.7% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng benchmark falling 0.9%. Falls in technology stocks weighed on both indexes.

Chinese indexes were among the few Asian benchmarks to edge higher. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that negotiators were putting the finishing touches to a U.S.-China trade deal, although little new information has since emerged.

U.S. trade figures released Wednesday showed that the country's deficit in goods hit a record in 2018, in defiance of President Trump's attempts to close the gap, growing 10% to almost $900 billion, the U.S. Commerce Department said.

Those figures are unlikely to diminish the Trump administration's desire to sign a trade agreement, with "the motivation clearly there to make a deal--whether that's on the Chinese side because of the economic slowdown or on the U.S. side to get something done," said Northern Trust's Ms. Nixon.

Stocks around the world have rallied in 2019, with warming relations between the world's two largest economies a key driver, although many analysts see much of the optimism around a deal as already included in share prices. Strategic disagreements between the two countries may take longer to clear up, though, particularly on the matters of technology sharing and intellectual property.

Chinese state-owned Huawei, which has been at the center of disputes over intellectual property, filed a suit against the U.S. over a law that bans government agencies from doing business with it. Shares in sector peer ZTE were down 8.5% in Hong Kong.

In the U.S., futures put indexes on course for their fourth consecutive day of declines. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq-100 were on course to slip 0.2% at the open, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average set to fall 0.3%. Still, the Dow and the S&P both remained more than 10% up from their level on Jan. 1.

In addition to earnings reports-- Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and Barnes & Noble were set to release results before the market open--traders were awaiting jobless claims ahead of Friday's nonfarm payroll data.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasurys edged down to 2.687% from 2.692% Wednesday afternoon. The dollar was also mostly flat.

