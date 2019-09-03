Global Stocks Slip Amid Trade Tensions, Weak Data

By Anna Isaac

-- U.S. stock futures down

-- British pound, Chinese yuan fall

-- European stocks slide, Asia mixed

Global stocks slipped a day after Beijing said it had lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization over U.S. tariffs, and the British pound scratched new multiyear lows ahead of a tumultuous week in U.K. politics over Brexit.

In the U.S., futures on the S&P 500 dropped 0.7%. The contracts don't necessarily predict moves after the opening bell.

The Stoxx Europe 600 dipped 0.3%, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 both down 0.4%.

The falls came after a mixed session in Asia, in which indexes in mainland China gained while Japanese stocks were flat and Korea's Kospi edged down.

Japan on Monday said its manufacturers cut spending during the second quarter for the first time in two years, adding to a series of recent data suggesting the U.S.-China trade fight was dampening the world economy. A U.S. survey of manufacturing purchasing managers expected later Tuesday will help to gauge the fallout from tensions.

The U.S. dollar, based on the ICE dollar index, was at its strongest level in more than two years.

"Risk-off in global markets is driving up the dollar. I see the trend in the dollar much like one would see trends in gold," said Kallum Pickering, senior economist at German investment bank Berenberg.

The Chinese yuan fell to its lowest level in more than a decade in offshore trading, as it neared 7.2 against the U.S. dollar. In August, it passed the psychologically significant level of more than seven yuan to the dollar, aggravating Washington, which accused China of currency manipulation.

Meanwhile, the British pound hit its lowest level in 34 years against the dollar after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned lawmakers not to thwart his plans for quitting the European Union with or without a deal on Oct. 31.

Kallum Pickering, senior economist at German investment bank Berenberg, said that an election would increase chances of a pact between Boris Johnson's Conservative party and the Brexit party on a no-deal exit from the European Union.

"This would increase the risk of a hard Brexit. Whereas if Mr. Johnson doesn't face a general election but can keep the chance of a no deal alive until October then there might be a compromise with the EU or a fresh extension," he said.

Geoffrey Yu, head of the U.K. investment office of UBS wealth management, said, "As for the U.K. we'll take every hour by the hour. Who knows what's going to happen next? That's the general market view on sterling."

Sterling fell against both the dollar and the euro, touching $1.1969 and EUR1.0950. Before the 2016 referendum, a pound bought $1.4687. In volatile trading, the pound pared losses to rise above $1.2033 and EUR1.1000.

Mr. Johnson told his cabinet that he would call a general election for Oct. 14 if Parliament sought to block his agenda on Brexit. The currency is likely to face further volatility as lawmakers return from summer vacation and seek to pass fresh legislation.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100, which tends to rise as the pound falls, edged down 0.2%, one of the smallest drops in the region.

The yield on U.S. Treasurys slipped to 1.483% on Tuesday, from 1.503% on Friday. The yield on U.K. 10-year gilts fell to 0.341% before recovering to 0.362%, and German 10-year bunds approached record lows at minus 0.725%. Bond prices rise as yields fall.

In commodities, global benchmark Brent crude dropped 1.5% to $57.87 a barrel. Gold gained 0.7%.

Write to Anna Isaac at anna.isaac@wsj.com