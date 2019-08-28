Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Global Stocks Slip, Pound Falls on Brexit Fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 08:29am EDT

By Anna Isaac

-- S&P 500 futures slip

-- Brent crude prices climb

-- British pound falls

Global stocks were broadly lower amid persistent economic and trade fears, and the British pound fell after Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to suspend Parliament, making a no-deal Brexit more likely.

The British pound dropped 0.7% against both the dollar and the euro after Mr. Johnson said he would ask the queen to shut down Parliament for several weeks ahead of the U.K.'s scheduled departure from the European Union on Oct. 31, a move that makes it harder for rebel lawmakers to block a no-deal Brexit.

The pound was trading at $1.2210 and EUR1.1004.

U.S. stock futures fell, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both down by 0.3%. The contracts do not necessarily predict moves after the opening bell.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell by 0.5%, led by losses in its technology sector. The German DAX was down by 0.7% and France's CAC 40 dropped 0.6%.

The declines across European indexes came after the GfK consumer survey for Germany pointed to slowing consumption. The report came a day after Germany confirmed that its economy shrank in the second quarter.

The yield on 10-year German bunds, a traditional haven asset, was near a record low at minus 0.711%, while the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasurys slipped to 1.471% on Wednesday, from 1.493% on Tuesday. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

In Asia, stocks in Shanghai and Shenzhen weakened amid conflicting reports on whether or not trade talks would be held between Washington and Beijing.

The Shanghai Composite dropped 0.3% while the Nikkei and Korean Kospi climbed 0.1% and 0.9% respectively.

While some Asian markets outside of China were still rebounding from recent large falls, China's were more responsive to the latest news on trade talks, said Iris Pang, Greater China economist at ING Bank.

The stabilization of the yuan would serve to calm some nerves among Asian investors, Ms. Pang said. The Chinese central bank's "latest remarks are very clear that they want to see two-way movement of the yuan, as part of the liberalization process."

The Chinese offshore yuan was flat against the dollar, with $1 buying 7.1676 yuan. The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the currency against a basket of its peers, edged up 0.1%.

In commodities, global benchmark Brent crude gained 1.2% after Iran said it would set strict conditions on engaging in any talks with the U.S.

Investors will be watching for speeches later in the day from the Federal Reserve's Thomas Barkin and Mary Daly for signals around the central bank's next policy moves.

Write to Anna Isaac at anna.isaac@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC 40 -0.82% 5342.85 Real-time Quote.13.11%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 1.35% 2902.19 End-of-day quote.16.19%
DAX -1.07% 11604.32 Delayed Quote.11.09%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.47% 25777.9 Delayed Quote.10.50%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 1.10% 1941.48 Real-time Quote.-5.93%
NASDAQ 100 -0.12% 7566.027301 Delayed Quote.19.67%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.34% 7826.946285 Delayed Quote.18.36%
NIKKEI 225 0.11% 20479.42 Real-time Quote.1.23%
S&P 500 -0.32% 2869.16 Delayed Quote.14.82%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.08% 98 End-of-day quote.1.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
08:29aGlobal Stocks Slip, Pound Falls on Brexit Fears
DJ
08:27aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Futures Edge Lower As Investors Watch Yield Curve, U.S.-China Trade Fight, Brexit
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
07:47aLONDON MARKETS: Pound Plunges As Boris Johnson's Bid To Suspend Parliament Raises No-deal Brexit Fears
DJ
07:39aTSX futures slightly higher as oil prices rise
RE
07:27aGlobal stocks under pressure as bond markets ring recession alarms
RE
07:20aGlobal stocks under pressure as bond markets ring recession alarms
RE
07:17aGlobal stocks under pressure as bond markets ring recession alarms
RE
07:10aBrexit-sensitive stocks sink as no-deal EU exit worries grow
RE
06:44aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippines recovers on property stocks; others tepid
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRADA S.P.A. : PRADA S P A : Costco limits shoppers in first China store after opening-day fiasco
2GOLD : Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets
3BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Muddy Waters accuses Burford Capital of deceiving its investors
4ERICSSON AB : Ericsson CEO Ekholm set to leave, Saab's Buskhe could replace him -paper
5FTSE 100 : Brexit-sensitive stocks sink as no-deal EU exit worries grow

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group