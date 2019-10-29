Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Global Stocks Slip as Investors Look Ahead to Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 05:44am EDT

By Anna Isaac

Stocks ticked lower as investors look ahead to corporate earnings and fresh U.S. data for cues on the health of the global economy.

The Europe Stoxx 600 declined 0.4%, led by losses in financial services and the oil and gas sectors. U.S. stock futures linked to the S&P 500 index was mostly flat a day after the gauge hit a record.

Major U.S. businesses reporting Tuesday will include private-equity giant KKR, drugmaker Pfizer, food-manufacturer Kellogg, auto maker General Motors and financial-services firm Mastercard.

Investors with interests in U.K. assets will be watching Parliament closely again for Brexit developments Tuesday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is poised to try once more to secure an early general election on Dec. 12 to break the parliamentary deadlock over his divorce deal with the European Union.

The pound dropped 0.4% against the U.S. dollar, while the FTSE 250 index declined 0.4%.

Across Asian markets, the picture was more mixed, with the Nikkei 225 index up 0.5% while the Shanghai Composite gauge was down 0.9%.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.6% to $60.88 a barrel following data showing rising U.S. inventories Monday. Investors will look at American Petroleum Institute data due out later Tuesday.

Write to Anna Isaac at anna.isaac@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.85% 2980.05 End-of-day quote.19.30%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.49% 27090.72 Delayed Quote.16.13%
NASDAQ 100 1.01% 8110.669074 Delayed Quote.25.86%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.01% 8325.985609 Delayed Quote.23.37%
NIKKEI 225 0.47% 22974.13 Real-time Quote.13.67%
S&P 500 0.56% 3039.42 Delayed Quote.21.24%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.51% 396.97 Delayed Quote.17.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05:44aGlobal Stocks Slip as Investors Look Ahead to Earnings
DJ
05:43aEUROPE : European shares take a breather, focus shifts to Fed
RE
03:57aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices fall a second day ahead of U.S. stockpile numbers
RE
03:49aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices fall a second day ahead of U.S. stockpile numbers
RE
12:37aMost Southeast Asian markets rise on U.S.-China trade deal hopes; Singapore leads gains
RE
10/28WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Rises to a Record
DJ
10/28WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Rises to a Record
DJ
10/28TSX falls 0.10% to 16,387.53
RE
10/28U.S.-China trade hopes boost stocks; dollar weak
RE
10/28U.S.-China trade hopes boost stocks; dollar weak
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3BP PLC : BP profits fall 40% on weaker oil prices, hurricane
4ORANGE : ORANGE : 3Q Revenue Edged Up; Declares Interim Dividend
5BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : Is it worth it? UK banks question EU access after Brexit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group