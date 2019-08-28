Global Stocks Slip on Weak Data, Trade Doubts

By Anna Isaac

-- Government bond yields fall

-- Brent crude prices climb

Global stocks were broadly lower amid fresh signs of weakening consumer confidence and persistent trade tensions.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell by 0.2%, led by losses in its technology sector. The German DAX was down by 0.2% and France's CAC 40 dropped 0.4%.

The Stoxx 600's basic resources sector, which includes major mining companies, was a bright spot, rising by 0.6%. Yuen Low, mining analyst at Shore Capital, said the rise was due to hope that a softer tone from President Trump towards China might persist and potentially boost demand from the major Asian buyer.

The declines across European indexes came after the GfK consumer survey for Germany pointed to slowing consumption. The report came a day after Germany confirmed that its economy shrank in the second quarter.

The yield on 10-year German bunds, a traditional haven asset, was near a record low at minus 0.705%, while the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasurys slipped to 1.475% on Wednesday, from 1.493% on Tuesday. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

In Asia, stocks in Shanghai and Shenzhen weakened amid conflicting reports on whether or not trade talks would be held between Washington and Beijing.

The Shanghai Composite dropped 0.3% while the Nikkei and Korean Kospi climbed 0.1% and 0.9% respectively.

While some Asian markets outside of China were still rebounding from recent large falls, China's were more responsive to the latest news on trade talks, said Iris Pang, Greater China Economist at ING Bank.

A stabilization in the yuan would serve to calm some nerves among Asian investors, Ms. Pang said. The Chinese central bank's "latest remarks are very clear that they want to see two-way movement of the yuan, as part of the liberalization process."

The Chinese offshore yuan was flat against the dollar, with $1 buying 7.1699 yuan. The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the currency against a basket of its peers, edged up 0.1%.

Elsewhere in currencies, the British pound dropped 0.9% against both the dollar and the euro on reports that the U.K.'s Parliament could be suspended.

"There's been some selling in the pound after a couple of recent developments on the Brexit front with an acrimonious outcome looking more likely by the day," said David Cheetham of XTB.

In commodities, global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.6% after Iran said it would set strict conditions on engaging in any talks with the U.S. Gold edged down 0.2%.

Investors will be watching for speeches later in the day from the Federal Reserve's Thomas Barkin and Mary Daly for signals around the central bank's next policy moves.

