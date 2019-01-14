Global Stocks Slump on Signs of Slowing Economic Growth

By Georgi Kantchev

Global stocks kicked off the week under pressure after worse-than-expected Chinese economic data added to mounting signs of slowing economic growth around the world.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6% in early morning trade, following a downbeat session across Asian markets.

On Wall Street, futures pointed to opening losses of around 0.7% for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Data early on Monday showed that China's exports and imports both fell in December from a year ago as the impact of U.S. tariffs started to kick in and demand weakened. China's exports dropped 4.4%, contrary to economists' expectations of a 2.5% growth rate.

The figures were the latest sign of a slowdown in the world's second- largest economy and came amid a rocky stretch for financial markets. After falling close to a bear market last month, stocks have rebounded early this year on hopes for progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations and reassurances by the Federal Reserve that it would adjust its pace of tightening monetary policy if the data worsens.

"Poor Chinese trade data have given markets an early Monday morning reminder that the Chinese economy, and global trade, are slowing," Kit Juckes, strategist at Société Générale, wrote in a note to clients.

Recent signs of a slowdown in China and Europe have sparked worries that the malaise could spread to the U.S., despite relatively steady readings on the American economy.

"We don't believe there's a recession on the horizon but there has undeniably been a deceleration in the global economy," said Eric Wiegand, senior portfolio manager at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

The S&P 500 is up 3.6% for the year but still around 11% below its record after a steep selloff in the final months of 2018.

Meanwhile, a government shutdown in the U.S. became the longest in modern history and economists say it could at least temporarily diminish the vigor of a U.S. economic expansion that was already projected to slow in 2019.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was broadly stable. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to 2.670% from 2.701% on Friday. Yields move inversely to prices.

The Turkish lira fell by 0.9% against the dollar on Monday after President Trump tweeted that the U.S. would "devastate Turkey economically" if the country attacks the Kurds in Syria, who are backed by the U.S.

Investors were also looking to some big U.S. companies reporting quarterly results later in the week, including Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America.

Dimmer expectations for global growth and disappointing holiday sales have forced many U.S. companies to slash their forecasts, pushing the estimated earnings-growth rate for the quarter closer to 11%, according to FactSet, after several quarters of standout growth.

In Europe, the focus was on the latest developments in the U.K.'s Brexit debate. Prime Minister Theresa May is widely expected to lose a critical vote on her Brexit plan in Parliament on Tuesday, throwing the course of Britain's EU withdrawal into doubt.

The British pound was volatile against the U.S. dollar, recently trading down 0.1%.

"Markets are not expecting [Mrs. May's deal] to pass parliament. What matters to markets is the scale of the government defeat, and what the government then announces will happen next," said Paul Donovan, global chief economist at UBS Wealth Management, in a note to clients.

In Asia, China's Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 1.4% and South Korea's Kospi index lost 0.5%.

In commodities, Brent crude, the global oil-price benchmark, was down 1.7% while gold was up 0.4%.

