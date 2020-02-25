Log in
Global Stocks Stabilize After Deep Selloff

02/25/2020 | 04:19am EST

By Caitlin Ostroff

Global stocks and U.S. futures held steady Tuesday after escalating concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus triggered a sharp selloff on Wall Street a day earlier.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 0.5% and 0.4% higher, respectively. The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 and the German DAX were both flat, having fallen more than 3% Monday.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury remained near all-time lows Tuesday, trading at 1.377%.

On Monday, the Dow dropped more than 1,000 points -- its biggest point decline in more than two years -- as investors were rattled by contagion fears after coronavirus cases surged in Italy, Iran and South Korea.

Before the steep selloff, stocks had continued to climb this year even as the outbreak spread largely in China, with investors expecting short-term impacts and support from central banks. More than 80,000 cases have been confirmed globally, with 2,700 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Trading in Asia was mixed. South Korea's Kospi gained 1.2% after falling 3.9% Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225, which was closed Monday, fell 3.3%.

Investors sold haven assets, with gold falling 1.4% to $1,647.60 a troy ounce and the U.S. dollar index edging down 0.1%. Gold had surged to a seven-year high a day earlier.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, oil was up 0.2% at $56.18 a barrel, after falling sharply Monday.

Data released Tuesday showed that Germany's economy stalled in the fourth quarter as consumption lost steam, confirming a preliminary estimate.

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -0.27% 12999.04 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -3.56% 27960.8 Delayed Quote.1.59%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.03% 1.08592 Delayed Quote.-3.24%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.74% 2100.2 Real-time Quote.-5.19%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.00% 56.2 Delayed Quote.-10.42%
NASDAQ 100 -3.89% 9079.632311 Delayed Quote.10.25%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.71% 9221.280101 Delayed Quote.8.67%
NIKKEI 225 -3.34% 22605.41 Real-time Quote.-0.75%
S&P 500 -3.35% 3225.89 Delayed Quote.3.31%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.32% 410.4 Delayed Quote.3.45%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.32% 887.22 Delayed Quote.3.62%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.16% 99.87 End-of-day quote.3.17%
WTI -0.32% 51.3 Delayed Quote.-12.39%
