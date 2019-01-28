Global Stocks Start the Week With Losses

By Georgi Kantchev

Global stocks traded lower at the start of the week, as investors weighed political developments from trade to Brexit against corporate earnings that have so far proven resilient amid signs of a world economic slowdown.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3% in early morning trade, following a mostly downbeat session in Asia.

On Wall Street, futures pointed to opening losses of around 0.4% for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

After kicking off the year with a broad rally on signs of progress in the U.S.-China trade battle and dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials, investors are facing key tests this week, including the latest round of trade negotiations, U.S. government talks over border security and the next U.K. parliamentary votes on Brexit. Investors were also still digesting the Fed's latest meeting on Wednesday.

"Politics is an important driver for markets right now," said Ann-Katrin Petersen, investment strategist at Allianz Global investors. "More volatility is in store for markets especially given the slower growth outlook for the global economy."

A slew of corporate earnings were another focus for investors, with closely watched Silicon Valley firms including Apple, Amazon.com, Microsoft and Facebook reporting later this week.

Slightly more companies than usual have beaten analysts' earnings estimates so far, providing a source of support for the market. Around 72% of companies have reported above analyst expectations, compared with an average beat of 64%, according to data from Refinitiv. The bar is significantly lower, however, after steep downgrades to fourth-quarter and 2019 earnings forecasts in recent weeks.

In currencies on Monday, the WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was up 0.1%. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell slightly to 2.749% from 2.753% on Friday. Yields move inversely to prices.

In Europe, traders were looking to the latest moves on the U.K.'s exit from the European Union. The British parliament is scheduled to vote on U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's "Plan B" for Brexit to parliament on Tuesday after lawmakers earlier this month soundly rejected her initial deal with the EU.

The British pound was trading down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

"The outcome of tomorrow's vote and its implications for the Brexit debate remain uncertain... some position paring is still possible," analysts at UniCredit said in a note to clients.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished down 0.6% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was flat.

In commodities, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was down 1.6% amid the political turmoil in oil-rich Venezuela.

