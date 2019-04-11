Log in
Global Stocks Steady After Fed Signals Caution

04/11/2019 | 07:24am EDT

By Georgi Kantchev

U.S. stocks were poised to open slightly higher Thursday as investors digested central bank messaging and the latest developments in the U.S.-China trade talks.

Futures pointed to 0.1% opening gains for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.2% in morning trade, after trading down earlier in the session. That followed mixed trading in Asia.

Minutes of the Federal Reserve's March meeting released Wednesday suggested the central bank has set a high bar to raising rates again, because of greater risks to the U.S. economy from a global growth slowdown and after a muted inflation reading took more officials by surprise.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said Wednesday that Europe's economic slowdown would continue this year.

Faltering growth around the world has led to a dovish tilt for central banks. That has been a welcome development for investors after a bruising winter when expectations of rate rises helped send stocks into a tailspin.

"Markets are in a wait-and-see mode, waiting for the next catalyst," said U.S. Bank Wealth Management chief equity strategist Terry Sandven. "Global growth remains sluggish but that also means the Fed has shifted to a cautious tone, which provides some comfort for markets."

Earlier this week, the International Monetary Fund cut its forecasts for world economic growth in 2019 to 3.3%, from 3.5% in January and 3.7% in October.

Investors were also monitoring the latest developments in trade talks between the U.S. and China. The Wall Street Journal reported that Beijing has sweetened an offer to open its cloud-computing sector to foreign companies, in a bid to forge a trade deal after U.S. negotiators rejected an earlier proposal as inadequate.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was up 0.1%. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was unchanged at 2.478%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Traders were looking to first-quarter earnings results as the next catalyst for stocks. JPMorgan and Wells Fargo report tomorrow, with the bulk of corporate heavyweights slated for next week.

"Expectations for first-quarter results have been ratcheted down on the heels of sluggish global growth, so the bar is low and it could set the stage for upside surprises," Mr. Sandven said.

The British pound was broadly flat Thursday after European Union leaders agreed to postpone Brexit until Oct. 31 to allow British Prime Minister Theresa May more time to try to get the U.K.'s Parliament to approve the country's divorce deal.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.9% while Japan's Nikkei was up 0.1%.

In commodities, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was down 0.7%, while gold prices fell 0.4%.

Write to Georgi Kantchev at georgi.kantchev@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.03% 26157.16 Delayed Quote.12.13%
HANG SENG -0.94% 29829.03 Real-time Quote.16.51%
NASDAQ 100 0.57% 7611.487848 Delayed Quote.19.57%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.70% 7964.243701 Delayed Quote.19.20%
NIKKEI 225 0.11% 21711.38 Real-time Quote.8.93%
S&P 500 0.35% 2888.21 Delayed Quote.14.81%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.06% 96.95 End-of-day quote.0.27%
