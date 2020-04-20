Global Stocks Steady as Earnings Season Picks Up Steam

By Chong Koh Ping

Global stocks wavered at the start of a week in which a slew of corporate earnings reports will help investors gauge the early financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

European stocks opened in positive territory Monday. The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%, while other major regional indexes also climbed. U.S. futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 retreated 1.1%. By early afternoon in Hong Kong, South Korea's Kospi Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index were down less than 0.5% while the Shanghai Composite Index gained less than 0.4%.

Nearly a fifth of S&P 500 companies will report first-quarter results this week -- compared with less than a 10th up to now -- including Delta Air Lines, Coca-Cola Co. and International Business Machines. In Asia, companies reporting this week including South Korean chip maker SK Hynix and Japanese electronics company Canon.

Tai Hui, chief Asia market strategist for J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said investors would focus on companies' outlooks for 2020 and how quickly they might bounce back.

He said consensus forecasts, as of early last week, for a 9% drop in S&P 500 earnings for 2020 were too optimistic. "It will need quite a robust recovery in the second half of the year for that to happen. But we think the rebound will take longer and will be less robust," said Mr. Hui.

In Asia, analysts polled by FactSet expect first-quarter earnings to fall nearly 18% from a year earlier for Tokyo's Nikkei 225, and more than 29% for South Korea's Kospi Composite.

Mr. Hui said Asian electronics-hardware companies could indicate where global trade is heading, while property groups with malls and shops could provide a sense about the prospects for reopening of economies.

Reported cases of the coronavirus have exceeded 2.4 million globally. However new infections in some countries and U.S. states appear to be easing, and governments are weighing when and how to reopen.

Oil futures dropped. The May contract for West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, fell as much as 21% to $14.47 a barrel, the lowest since 1999, before recovering slightly to $14.83. That continued a slide sparked by the contract's approaching expiration, coming Tuesday. As futures contracts near expiration, their price typically converges with the underlying price of physical barrels of oil. June contracts for WTI fell $1.59 to $23.44. Brent crude, the global equivalent, fell 3.4% to $27.12.

In China, the central bank cut a key lending rate. The one-year loan prime rate, which is set every month based on quotes from the country's major banks, was cut to 3.85% from 4.05%.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury fell to 0.635%, from 0.655% Friday. Bond yields fall as prices rise. Gold futures retreated to $1,694 a troy ounce.

Last week, major U.S. indexes recorded a second consecutive week of gains amid optimism that the American economy could reopen soon. Since late March, the three most widely watched indexes have recovered roughly half the decline from mid-February highs.

