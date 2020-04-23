Global Stocks Steady as Oil Prices Recover

By Joanne Chiu and Caitlin Ostroff

Global stocks were little changed as oil prices regained more ground after days of turmoil.

Futures for the S&P 500 were flat, suggesting moves in U.S. stocks later Thursday could be muted. The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 fell flat. Major benchmarks in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed: Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 1.5% higher, while indexes in Australia and Shanghai showed little change. Hong Kong's benchmark gained 0.5%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose slightly to 0.622% from 0.618% in the previous session. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

Oil prices built on Wednesday's rebound, which was sparked by the prospect of fresh U.S.-Iran tension. Strains in the Middle East can boost crude prices by signaling potential disruptions to shipments of oil around the world and possible supply shortages.

U.S. crude-oil futures for June delivery advanced 6.9% to $14.71 a barrel. Brent crude, the global equivalent, rose 5.3% to $21.45 a barrel.

Eli Lee, head of investment strategy at Bank of Singapore, said markets had been buoyed by hopes that economies could quickly get back to normal as the coronavirus pandemic came under control, and by hefty support from the Federal Reserve, even extending to riskier assets like lower-rated bonds.

However, Mr. Lee said: "The path towards normality is going to be very gradual."

History tells us that the market correction during prolonged recessions of more than one year tends to be far deeper" than seen so far, he added.

Fresh coronavirus outbreaks in Asia have added to uncertainty about how quickly governments can safely resume normal economic activity. In the U.S., President Trump said Wednesday that he strongly disagreed with the governor of Georgia's decision to allow some nonessential businesses to reopen as soon as Friday, saying this was too soon.

Frank Benzimra, head of Asia equity strategy at Société Générale, said China offered a template for economies reopening. "Even if things are getting back slowly to normal, the borders aren't open, so free circulation of goods and trade isn't coming back quickly."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average clawed back some of this week's losses Wednesday, gaining 2% as oil prices rose and investors looked to corporate-earnings reports to gauge the health of U.S. businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

