Global Stocks Struggle for Direction as Central Bankers Meet

08/24/2018 | 09:55am CEST

By Ben St. Clair

Global stocks were mixed Friday as U.S.-China trade talks appeared to make little progress and investors turned their attention to the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole retreat.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% in early trading, and futures pointed to opening gains in the U.S.

Chinese indexes turned in mixed results after two days of midlevel trade talks between the U.S. and China failed to yield any breakthroughs. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2% Friday, bringing its gains for the week to 2.3%, while the Shenzhen A Share index dropped 0.2%.

Representatives of the two governments largely repeated talking points during the discussions in Washington, according to people closely tracking the talks. China's Commerce Ministry called the meeting "constructive and frank" in a statement. Early this week, the two countries imposed tariffs on an additional $16 billion of each other's imports, bringing the total amount of goods under each country's levies to $50 billion.

All eyes Friday will be on the meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyo. for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech. The event will be Mr. Powell's first public appearance since President Donald Trump criticized the Fed's campaign to raise interest rates.

The U.S. central bank posted a paper Thursday from a group of senior Fed economists warning that because monetary policy operates with a lag, officials should not be too complacent in raising interest rates once unemployment drops to low levels.

Investors largely believe the Fed will increase short term interest rates at its September meeting.

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasurys up slightly to 2.829% from 2.821% Thursday. Yields move inversely to prices.

Elsewhere, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.3%. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.8% as inflation data showed little momentum toward the Bank of Japan's 2% target. Core consumer prices rose 0.8% in July from a year earlier, slightly below expectations and matching the pace marked in June.

In commodities, Brent crude was up 0.7% to $75.27 a barrel, and gold edged 0.1% higher to $1,195.20 an ounce.

Nick Timiraos contributed to this article.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.37% 2724.62 End-of-day quote.-17.79%
HANG SENG -0.46% 27677.43 Real-time Quote.-6.69%
NIKKEI 225 0.85% 22602.24 Real-time Quote.-1.77%
