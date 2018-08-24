Global Stocks Struggle for Direction as Central Bankers Meet

By Ben St. Clair

Global stocks were mixed Friday as U.S.-China trade talks appeared to make little progress and investors turned their attention to the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole retreat.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1% in early trading, with the basic-resources sector outperforming. Futures pointed to opening gains in the U.S.

All eyes Friday will be on the meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyo. for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech. The event will be Mr. Powell's first public appearance since President Trump criticized the Fed's campaign to raise interest rates.

The U.S. central bank posted a paper Thursday from a group of senior Fed economists warning that because monetary policy operates with a lag, officials shouldn't be too complacent in raising interest rates once unemployment drops to low levels.

Investors largely believe the Fed will increase short-term interest rates at its September meeting.

The Fed understands its impact on the economy and "has no interest to chill the current expansion" in the U.S., said Thomas Herbert, head of portfolio management at Ethenea Independent Investors.

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasurys edged up to 2.828% from 2.821% Thursday. Yields move inversely to prices.

Chinese indexes turned in mixed results after two days of midlevel trade talks between the U.S. and China failed to yield any breakthroughs. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2% Friday, bringing its gains for the week to 2.3%, while the Shenzhen A Share index dropped 0.2%.

Representatives of the two governments largely repeated talking points during the discussions in Washington, according to people closely tracking the talks. China's Commerce Ministry called the meeting "constructive and frank" in a statement. Early this week, the two countries imposed tariffs on an additional $16 billion of each other's imports, bringing the total amount of goods under each country's levies to $50 billion.

Chinese stocks have been hit hard by trade concerns, with the Shanghai Composite Index down 18% on the year, while those in the U.S. have gained on strong economic data and corporate earnings. The positive U.S. numbers have made it "easy to sort of look past the headlines" for U.S. investors, according to Katie Nixon, chief investment officer for Northern Trust's Wealth Management business.

Still, "U.S. investors seem to be looking through a lot of risks right now," which in addition to trade disputes include the possibility of the Fed moving too quickly to raise interest rates, Ms. Nixon said.

Elsewhere, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.4%. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.8% as inflation data showed little momentum toward the Bank of Japan's 2% target. Core consumer prices rose 0.8% in July from a year earlier, slightly below expectations and matching the pace marked in June.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the currency against a basket of 16 others, dropped 0.1% Friday.

In commodities, Brent crude was up 0.6% to $75.21 a barrel, and gold edged 0.2% higher to $1,196.30 an ounce.

Nick Timiraos contributed to this article.