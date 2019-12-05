Global Stocks Tick Up as China Stokes Trade Optimism

By Paul J. Davies

Global stocks rose Thursday after China said talks with the U.S. remain on track, stoking optimism that an initial deal may help call an end to the monthslong trade war.

Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.4%, while the Stoxx Europe 600 index gained about 0.5%. The Shanghai Composite Index ended the day up 0.7%.

The negotiating teams from the world's two largest economies have maintained close communications, a spokesman for China's commerce ministry said at a weekly briefing in Beijing. The previous day, President Trump said the talks were going "very well," prompting speculation that he may not follow through on his suggestion earlier this week of potentially delaying an agreement until late next year.

The White House may cancel the next wave of proposed tariff increases, which are due to go into effect on Dec. 15, though Mr. Trump will probably wait closer to the deadline before providing specific guidance, some investors said.

"A deal isn't likely until January," said Sébastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management. He speculated that by the end of next week, "Trump will be willing to say that tariff increases are unnecessary because talks have progressed."

The British pound continued its rally of recent days on rising expectations of a Conservative Party victory in next week's general election. The pound gained roughly 0.2% to trade at nearly $1.313, putting it on track for its highest close since early April.

In the near term, markets will be closely watching Friday's nonfarm payrolls data for cues on the health of the U.S. jobs market. The employment figures could turn weaker given the slowdown in corporate investment spending and the weakening in new job openings reported earlier this week.

