Global Stocks Waver After Weak Economic Data

By Georgi Kantchev

Global stocks traded mostly lower Friday, as investors weighed the latest moves in U.S.-China trade negotiations and sluggish Chinese economic data added to recent signs of a world economic slowdown.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was flat in early morning trade. Markets fell across Asia, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng shedding 2%.

On Wall Street, futures pointed to opening losses of around 0.4% for the S&P 500 and 0.5% the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

After kicking the year off with a broad rally following dovish signals from the Federal Reserve, markets paused amid mounting signs of a global economic slowdown and mixed messaging out of the U.S.-China trade talks.

In Beijing, Chinese and U.S. negotiators are working Friday to wrap up this week's trade talks with a statement discussing progress toward reaching a broader agreement, The Wall Street Journal has reported. Sharp divisions, however, remain on U.S. complaints that China pressures U.S. companies to share technology and that its policies favor state-owned companies.

The stakes for the global economy are high, with Citigroup analysts predicting that a no-deal scenario may lower 2019 global economic growth by 0.2 percentage points.

"Trade talks won't be easy to resolve as China won't roll over easily," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, fixed income strategist at Rabobank. "So the to-and-fro of headlines will keep the market focused just as the global economy is slowing."

China reported inflation data Friday that moderated across the board last month, signaling weakness in the world's second-largest economy. The producer-price index, a gauge of prices at the factory gate, edged up 0.1% in January, slowing from a 0.9% gain in December. The consumer-price index, meanwhile, rose 1.7% in January from a year earlier, compared with a 1.9% increase in December.

U.S. data Thursday showed retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.2% in December from November, the biggest monthly drop since September 2009. Germany, meanwhile, stagnated in 2018's final three months, and that contributed to the broader eurozone's 0.2% growth rate in the fourth quarter, data also showed Thursday.

"Data in the U.S., the eurozone, China--all points to a slowdown so it's easy to have a bearish view on the economy right now," Mr. Graham-Taylor said.

In currencies on Monday, the WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was up 0.1%. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell slightly to 2.648% from 2.659% on Friday. Yields move inversely to prices.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished down 1.1% while South Korea's Kospi index fell 1.3%.

In commodities, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was up 0.4% while gold prices rose 0.3%.

Write to Georgi Kantchev at georgi.kantchev@wsj.com