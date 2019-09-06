Global Stocks Waver Ahead of Jobs Report

By Avantika Chilkoti

-- Asian markets higher, Europe flat

-- Treasury yields rise

-- Telenor down almost 6%

Global stocks wavered ahead of the U.S. jobs report for August that will be carefully watched for clues about the health of the world's largest economy.

The Stoxx Europe 600 bounced between small gains and losses in opening trade, with the German DAX up 0.2% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 mildly lower.

The weaker trade in Europe came after Germany on Friday said its industrial production unexpectedly fell in July.

U.K. stocks continued to lag behind their regional peers as political turmoil gripped Parliament amid a lack of clarity around the next steps in the Brexit drama. The British pound slipped 0.2% against the dollar.

Trading was stronger in Asia, where the Shanghai Composite, Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index were all up 0.5%.

Among the biggest gainers in Europe was Danske Bank, the Danish lender, which reshuffled its management this week as a money-laundering scandal continued to weigh on the company. Its shares were up 1.7% in morning trading.

Meanwhile, Telenor's shares dropped 5.1% after the Norwegian telecoms giant said it had ended talks to merge its Asian business with Axiata Group Berhad. Axiata shares gained 2.3%.

Investors will be watching closely as the U.S. Labor Department releases the August jobs report later in the session. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast the U.S. economy added 149,000 jobs during the month and the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.7%.

Analysts at Barclays have flagged concerns that expectations of further interest-rate cuts from the U.S. central bank could be tempered by suggestions that the labor market is stronger than expected, sending the dollar higher.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will make a speech in Zurich later in the day, which could provide further signals about future monetary policy.

The price of oil remained steady even as Iran said it would abandon constraints on nuclear research set out in the 2015 nuclear deal, ratcheting up tensions with the U.S., which have led to conflict in the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude was flat on Monday at $60.92 a barrel.

