Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Global Stocks Waver Ahead of Jobs Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 04:29am EDT

By Avantika Chilkoti

-- Asian markets higher, Europe flat

-- Treasury yields rise

-- Telenor down almost 6%

Global stocks wavered ahead of the U.S. jobs report for August that will be carefully watched for clues about the health of the world's largest economy.

The Stoxx Europe 600 bounced between small gains and losses in opening trade, with the German DAX up 0.2% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 mildly lower.

The weaker trade in Europe came after Germany on Friday said its industrial production unexpectedly fell in July.

U.K. stocks continued to lag behind their regional peers as political turmoil gripped Parliament amid a lack of clarity around the next steps in the Brexit drama. The British pound slipped 0.2% against the dollar.

Trading was stronger in Asia, where the Shanghai Composite, Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index were all up 0.5%.

Among the biggest gainers in Europe was Danske Bank, the Danish lender, which reshuffled its management this week as a money-laundering scandal continued to weigh on the company. Its shares were up 1.7% in morning trading.

Meanwhile, Telenor's shares dropped 5.1% after the Norwegian telecoms giant said it had ended talks to merge its Asian business with Axiata Group Berhad. Axiata shares gained 2.3%.

Investors will be watching closely as the U.S. Labor Department releases the August jobs report later in the session. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast the U.S. economy added 149,000 jobs during the month and the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.7%.

Analysts at Barclays have flagged concerns that expectations of further interest-rate cuts from the U.S. central bank could be tempered by suggestions that the labor market is stronger than expected, sending the dollar higher.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will make a speech in Zurich later in the day, which could provide further signals about future monetary policy.

The price of oil remained steady even as Iran said it would abandon constraints on nuclear research set out in the 2015 nuclear deal, ratcheting up tensions with the U.S., which have led to conflict in the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude was flat on Monday at $60.92 a barrel.

Write to Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -0.23% 139.54 Delayed Quote.-7.11%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.96% 2985.86 End-of-day quote.19.54%
DANSKE BANK A/S 0.20% 90.8 Delayed Quote.-29.74%
DAX 0.08% 12134.35 Delayed Quote.14.85%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.31% 0.89807 Delayed Quote.0.19%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HANG SENG 0.69% 26628.82 Real-time Quote.2.33%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.26% 61 Delayed Quote.8.24%
NIKKEI 225 0.54% 21199.57 Real-time Quote.3.05%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.01% 385.89 Delayed Quote.12.49%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.01% 829.73 Delayed Quote.15.35%
TELENOR -4.67% 176.75 Delayed Quote.10.69%
WTI 0.04% 56.27 Delayed Quote.20.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:40aEuropean stocks rally halts ahead of U.S. payrolls
RE
04:29aGlobal Stocks Waver Ahead of Jobs Report
DJ
03:58aForeigners net buyers of Japan stocks for second week on Aug 26-30
RE
03:41aFTSE 100 slips as oil majors, Diageo stumble
RE
02:50aStocks: Signet Surges on Results -- WSJ
DJ
09/05ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain On Trade-deal Hopes, Positive U.S. Economic Data
DJ
09/05High-flying IPO stocks sell off after quarterly results
RE
09/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rally on Plan for New Trade Talks
DJ
09/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rally on Plan for New Trade Talks
DJ
09/05Global stocks rally, Treasury yields rise on easing trade fears
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain On Trade-deal Hopes, Positive U.S. Economic Data
2IROBOT CORPORATION : NO PLACE LIKE HOME: Chinese firms stung by trade war build up domestic brands
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : Russian Executive Arrested in Italy on U.S. Charges
4PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY : PING AN INSURANCE : Fintech Unit May Apply for Singapore Digital Bank Licens..
5STOXX 600 : Norway's Telenor and Malaysia's Axiata end Asia telecom JV talks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group