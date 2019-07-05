Global Stocks Waver Ahead of U.S. Jobs Report

By Lauren Almeida

-- European stocks fall, Asian stocks mixed

-- Gold, crude prices slip

-- U.S. Treasury yields rise

European stocks weakened Friday after a mixed session in Asia, as U.S. markets prepared to return from a public holiday and ahead of the U.S. jobs report for June later in the day.

The Stoxx Europe 600 slipped 0.3% in morning trade, with Germany's DAX down 0.2% after data showed German manufacturing orders fell in May.

The yield on 10-year German bonds rose to minus 0.390%, from minus 0.402% Thursday when it fell below the European Central Bank's policy rate of minus 0.4% for the first time. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also rose, to 1.964% from 1.952% Wednesday before the Independence Day holiday. Yields move inversely to prices.

Asian stock markets were mixed. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.1%, while the Shanghai Composite and Japan's Nikkei both rose 0.2%.

The U.S. dollar firmed, but could be vulnerable if nonfarm payrolls data are weak, as they are likely to figure in the Federal Reserve's decision making on interest-rate policy. The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the currency against a basket of its peers, rose 0.2%.

U.S. futures were lower, with the S&P 500 down 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.1%.

In commodities, global oil benchmark Brent crude fell by 0.1% to $63.23 a barrel. Gold fell 0.3%.

Write to Lauren Almeida at lauren.almeida@wsj.com