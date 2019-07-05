Log in
Global Stocks Waver Ahead of U.S. Jobs Report

07/05/2019 | 06:26am EDT

By Lauren Almeida

-- European stocks fall, Asian stocks mixed

-- Gold, crude prices slip

-- U.S. Treasury yields rise

European stocks weakened Friday after a mixed session in Asia, as U.S. markets prepared to return from a public holiday and ahead of the U.S. jobs report for June later in the day.

The Stoxx Europe 600 slipped 0.3% in morning trade, with Germany's DAX down 0.2% after data showed German manufacturing orders fell in May.

The yield on 10-year German bonds rose to minus 0.390%, from minus 0.402% Thursday when it fell below the European Central Bank's policy rate of minus 0.4% for the first time. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also rose, to 1.964% from 1.952% Wednesday before the Independence Day holiday. Yields move inversely to prices.

Asian stock markets were mixed. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.1%, while the Shanghai Composite and Japan's Nikkei both rose 0.2%.

The U.S. dollar firmed, but could be vulnerable if nonfarm payrolls data are weak, as they are likely to figure in the Federal Reserve's decision making on interest-rate policy. The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the currency against a basket of its peers, rose 0.2%.

U.S. futures were lower, with the S&P 500 down 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.1%.

In commodities, global oil benchmark Brent crude fell by 0.1% to $63.23 a barrel. Gold fell 0.3%.

Write to Lauren Almeida at lauren.almeida@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.33% 3005.25 End-of-day quote.20.31%
DAX -0.25% 12593.65 Delayed Quote.19.61%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.67% 26966 Delayed Quote.15.60%
HANG SENG -0.17% 28767 Real-time Quote.11.50%
NASDAQ 100 0.74% 7857.689843 Delayed Quote.23.22%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.75% 8170.231057 Delayed Quote.22.21%
NIKKEI 225 0.20% 21746.38 Real-time Quote.8.11%
S&P 500 0.77% 2995.82 Delayed Quote.19.51%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.04% 96.73 End-of-day quote.0.05%
