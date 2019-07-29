Global Stocks Waver as Trade Talks Set to Resume

By Avantika Chilkoti

-- Just Eat shares jump 25%

-- LSE Group up over 13%

-- Crude oil prices weaken

Global stocks wavered at the start the week, as the U.S. and China were set to resume trade negotiations in Shanghai.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% after a largely downbeat session in Asia. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 1.2% and Korea's Kospi fell 1.8%.

Shares in the U.K.'s Just Eat led European markets higher after the online food delivery firm agreed to an all-share merger with the Netherlands' Takeaway.com.

London Stock Exchange Group was up 13% after the company said Saturday it was in advanced talks to buy data provider Refinitiv.

Heineken shares dropped 5.7% after it reported disappointing results early Monday.

A key meeting of the Federal Reserve will take place later this week, with the central bank widely expected to cut interest rates.

Brent crude oil was down 0.7% at $62.97 a barrel after Iran rejected U.K. terms for resolving the dispute over seized tankers.

Write to Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com