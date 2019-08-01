Log in
Global Stocks Waver on Fed Policy Outlook

08/01/2019 | 04:26am EDT

By Caitlin Ostroff

-- European stocks edge up, Asia mostly down

-- Gold, crude prices drop

-- GM and S&P Global due to report earnings

Global stocks wavered a day after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates but did not signal that more stimulus was on the way.

The Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.2% in early morning trading, with gains for banks and financial services balancing losses in the basic resources sector.

Shares of U.K. medical-device maker ConvaTec Group jumped 11.7% after it reported falling profit in the first half of the year but backed its full-year guidance. London Stock Exchange Group shares also climbed, by 7.4%, after it said Thursday it will buy Refinitiv.

In Asia, China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.8%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng ticked down 0.9%.

The People's Bank of China has often adjusted interest rates in response to Fed policy moves, but that didn't happen following Wednesday's cut, said Julian Evans-Pritchard, a senior China economist for Capital Economics.

"I think the fact that they didn't follow the Fed with a cut is a disappointment to some," he said.

The latest round of U.S.-China trade talks also concluded on Wednesday without a breakthrough. The next round will be held in September.

U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell disappointed investors when he rolled back expectations for future interest-rate cuts.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield edged up on Thursday to 2.054%, from 2.034% on Wednesday. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the currency against a basket of its peers, climbed 0.2%.

In commodities, global benchmark Brent crude fell 1.1% to 64.35 a barrel. Gold dropped 1.4%.

Corporate earnings for the second quarter have so far surprised investors with a stream of better-than-expected results. Investors will be looking to see if that continues with a slew of reports due today from firms including Cigna Corp., S&P Global Inc., General Motors Co., Verizon Communications Inc. and Thomson Reuters Corp.

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.67% 2932.51 End-of-day quote.17.40%
HANG SENG -0.73% 27574.7 Real-time Quote.7.48%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.48% 98.52 End-of-day quote.1.90%
