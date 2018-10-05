Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Global Stocks Weaken Ahead of U.S. Jobs Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 10:30am CEST

By Avantika Chilkoti

Global stocks were broadly lower on Friday, as the rise in Treasury yields continued and investors waited for U.S. data later in the day which is expected to confirm the sort of economic growth that has triggered this selloff in bonds.

The Stoxx Europe 600 edged down 0.2%, dragged lower by a 0.3% drop in Italy's FTSE MIB Index.

A slew of positive news on the U.S. economy triggered the selloff in government bonds this week, sending Treasury yields to multiyear highs and dragging stocks lower.

U.S. futures pointed to a 0.1% opening loss for the S&P 500, following a slump in the previous session. Changes in equity futures don't necessarily reflect moves after the opening bell.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield extended its climb to 3.210%, compared with 3.196% on Thursday. Yields move inversely to prices.

The announcement over the weekend of a revised North American Free Trade Agreement quelled fears over global trade at the start of the week, and a positive economic outlook from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday buoyed sentiment further.

Friday's jobs report is widely expected to confirm recent momentum in the U.S. economy.

Analysts say they are particularly watching to see if year-over-year wage growth, which was 2.9% in August, will cross the 3% threshold in September. Higher growth could trigger concerns around inflation and tighter monetary policy.

"They are probably going to be strong numbers because they have been for some time and history shows that employment markets don't tend to drop, they tend to tail off over time," says Neil Dwane, global strategist at Allianz Global Investors. "The question is: How much faster and for how much longer can the U.S. economy grow?"

Recent hurricanes could drag on the jobs report, analysts at Société Générale warned in a note to clients, as they forecast an uptick in payrolls of 175,000.

Asian markets were also trading lower, with both Japan's Nikkei Stock Average and Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.1%.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was broadly unchanged.

In commodities, Brent crude, the global oil price benchmark, was up 0.8%, while gold was up 0.1%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.75% 26627.48 Delayed Quote.7.72%
HANG SENG -0.09% 26583.93 Real-time Quote.-9.47%
NASDAQ 100 -1.93% 7490.0036 Delayed Quote.19.40%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.81% 7879.5104 Delayed Quote.16.25%
NIKKEI 225 -0.80% 23783.72 Real-time Quote.5.91%
S&P 500 -0.82% 2901.61 Real-time Quote.9.42%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) 0.81% 92.19 Delayed Quote.-4.60%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.01% 95.75 End-of-day quote.4.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
11:31aThe pre-payrolls calm after another mini-storm
RE
11:16aEUROPE : European shares fall on bond yield spike before U.S. jobs data
RE
11:15aThe pre-payrolls calm after another mini-storm
RE
10:40aBritish stocks set for biggest weekly drop in a month
RE
10:30aGlobal Stocks Weaken Ahead of U.S. Jobs Report
DJ
10:06aGlobal Stocks Weaken Ahead of U.S. Jobs Report
DJ
09:52aChinese Tech Shares Tumble on Spying Concerns
DJ
09:51aSouth Africa's rand firms as dollar rally pauses, stocks down
RE
08:30aLenovo, ZTE, Tencent Shares Tumble as Bad News Sweeps Tech Stocks in Asia
DJ
06:33aSoutheast Asia Stocks - Hit by rising U.S. bond yields
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK : Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
2Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Gucci boss reassures staff over looming era of slower growth
4OLD MUTUAL LTD : OLD MUTUAL : Investors scurry for safety in stocks
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Is Making a $300 Million Bet on Its New CEO -- 3rd Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.