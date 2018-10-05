Global Stocks Weaken Ahead of U.S. Jobs Report

By Avantika Chilkoti

Global stocks were broadly lower on Friday, as the rise in Treasury yields continued and investors waited for U.S. data later in the day which is expected to confirm the sort of economic growth that has triggered this selloff in bonds.

The Stoxx Europe 600 edged down 0.2%, dragged lower by a 0.3% drop in Italy's FTSE MIB Index.

A slew of positive news on the U.S. economy triggered the selloff in government bonds this week, sending Treasury yields to multiyear highs and dragging stocks lower.

U.S. futures pointed to a 0.1% opening loss for the S&P 500, following a slump in the previous session. Changes in equity futures don't necessarily reflect moves after the opening bell.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield extended its climb to 3.210%, compared with 3.196% on Thursday. Yields move inversely to prices.

The announcement over the weekend of a revised North American Free Trade Agreement quelled fears over global trade at the start of the week, and a positive economic outlook from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday buoyed sentiment further.

Friday's jobs report is widely expected to confirm recent momentum in the U.S. economy.

Analysts say they are particularly watching to see if year-over-year wage growth, which was 2.9% in August, will cross the 3% threshold in September. Higher growth could trigger concerns around inflation and tighter monetary policy.

"They are probably going to be strong numbers because they have been for some time and history shows that employment markets don't tend to drop, they tend to tail off over time," says Neil Dwane, global strategist at Allianz Global Investors. "The question is: How much faster and for how much longer can the U.S. economy grow?"

Recent hurricanes could drag on the jobs report, analysts at Société Générale warned in a note to clients, as they forecast an uptick in payrolls of 175,000.

Asian markets were also trading lower, with both Japan's Nikkei Stock Average and Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.1%.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was broadly unchanged.

In commodities, Brent crude, the global oil price benchmark, was up 0.8%, while gold was up 0.1%.