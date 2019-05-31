Log in
Global Stocks and Bond Yields Drop on Mexico Tariff Concerns

05/31/2019 | 04:22am EDT

By Nathan Allen

Stocks and bond yields lost ground Friday after President Trump threatened to impose escalating tariffs on Mexico, exacerbating concerns about global growth in an already edgy market.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 was down 0.5% in early trade, with Germany's export-heavy DAX index down 1.4% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 falling 0.4%.

Auto makers and their suppliers, which are highly exposed to trade fluctuations, were among Europe's biggest losers. The autos and parts subindex of the Stoxx Europe 600 was down 2.5%.

The drop followed a mixed session in Asia, where Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.6% and Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.3%, but Korea's Kospi gained 0.1%.

U.S. futures pointed to opening declines on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average indicated to open around 1% lower, erasing Thursday's modest gains.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasurys declined to 2.172% from 2.227% on Thursday, hitting a fresh 20-month low. Yields on German 10-year bunds fell to -0.198%, matching an all-time low reached in July 2016. Dutch 10-year government bond yields turned negative for the first time since October 2016, at -0.089%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Mr. Trump said late Thursday that the U.S. will impose escalating tariffs on its southern neighbor starting June 10, unless the country takes action to deter the flow of Central American migrants passing through its borders. The levies could hit 25% by October if Mexico fails to satisfy the White House's demands.

The tariff threat delivered a fresh blow to risk appetite, which already took a hit in May as hopes for a quick resolution to the trade dispute between the U.S. and China faded, pushing stock markets down as investors switched out of equities to safer assets like government bonds.

ING's chief economist and head of research for Asia-Pacific, Robert Carnell, said the latest concerns suggest the Treasury rally is likely to persist, despite some analysts arguing that the benchmark bonds look overbought.

"I think the case for lower bond yields, lower stocks and a slow grind stronger by the USD vs. Asia currencies remains in place," he said.

The Mexican peso fell 2.8% against the dollar as investors reacted to concerns about the country's ability to withstand tariffs from its largest trading partner.

Elsewhere, official data showed Chinese factory activity dropped by more than expected in May. The factory purchasing managers index fell to 49.4 in May from 50.1 in April, suggesting the country's manufacturers have been hit harder than expected by the continuing tensions with the U.S.

In commodities, Brent crude oil was down 1.4% at $64.41 a barrel and gold was trading 0.6% higher at $1,299.60 a troy ounce.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was down 0.1%.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

