Global Stocks and Currencies Slide as Cash Shortage Worsens

By Xie Yu and Joanne Chiu

Stocks and many currencies tumbled, as another bruising selloff cast doubt on the ability of global central banks to ease cash shortages and counter a growth slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Stock-market benchmarks in Hong Kong, South Korea, Australia and Taiwan on Thursday all slid to their lowest levels in years, while a strengthening U.S. dollar also pushed some regional currencies to multiyear lows.

The Australian dollar fell 3.5% to 0.557 against the U.S. dollar, its lowest level since 2002, the New Zealand dollar fell 3%, and the Indonesian rupiah touched levels last seen during the Asian financial crisis more than two decades ago. South Korea's Kospi benchmark fell 7.3% as its currency, the won, tumbled to a new decade low.

In the Philippines, Indonesia and South Korea, exchanges halted trading temporarily Thursday after stocks fell steeply and tripped circuit breakers.

Money managers said a global scramble for cash and U.S. dollars is causing disruptions in many markets, leading investors and institutions to shed stocks and other easy-to-sell assets as they prepare for more turbulence.

The shortage of dollars "is the biggest fire for now," said Govinda Finn, an economist with Aberdeen Standard Investments.

A sudden slowdown in economic activity has increased the need for short-term funds among banks and companies that need to cover operating costs and repay debt while their revenues have taken a hit. In Asia, where dollar debt issuance has swelled in recent years, the problem has been exacerbated by reduced access to dollars given the cash hoarding in other markets, he said.

"In the past it was relatively easy to buy dollars outside the U.S., but the cost is getting higher," Mr. Finn added.

A day earlier, the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 6.3% to close below 20000 for the first time since early 2017, while the S&P 500 fell 5.2%. Even safe-haven assets sold off on Wednesday, and the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury rose to 1.259% from 0.994% a day earlier. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Markets have been highly volatile despite more attempts by the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank to provide them with more liquidity and backstop short-term corporate debt. The ECB unveiled a massive bond-buying program, while the Fed said late Wednesday that it would launch a new lending facility to backstop U.S. money-market mutual funds. On Thursday, the Reserve Bank of Australia slashed its official cash rate to a historic low of 0.25%.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen in many parts of the world. The number of confirmed cases globally topped 218,000 early Thursday and has more than doubled in a span of two weeks, suggesting that infection rates are accelerating rather than slowing down. The global death toll was at 8,810, and fatalities in Europe now exceed those in China. The respiratory virus has now been found in 157 countries and regions, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

In the absence of signs that more countries are slowing the spread of infections, many investors have decided that it is safer to hold cash than be exposed to large market swings.

"If we can see cases peaking in the next three to six weeks and the stimulus package is large enough to hold people over, we may be nearing a bottom in the stock market," said Thomas Hayes, chairman of Great Hill Capital, a hedge fund-management firm based in New York.

Write to Xie Yu at Yu.Xie@wsj.com and Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com