Global Stocks and U.S. Futures Strengthen Despite China GDP Plunge

By Joanne Chiu

Stock benchmarks in the Asia-Pacific region rose while S&P 500 stock futures traded higher, pointing to a strong session for U.S. shares on Friday.

In early-morning trading in Hong Kong, E-mini S&P 500 futures gained nearly 3%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200, Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi rose by about 2% to 3% each, and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.8% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced 2.6%.

Markets remained strong even as official statistics showed China's economy shrunk 6.8% from a year earlier in the first quarter. That was the first year-over-year contraction since Beijing began reporting the quarterly figure in 1992 but it was less sharp than the 8.3% median forecast of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Ben Luk, senior multiasset strategist at State Street Global Markets, said several factors were boosting sentiment in regional markets. These included the prospect of the U.S. gradually reopening its economy and better-than-expected export figures from Singapore.

The city state said Friday that exports, excluding oil, rose 17.6% in March from a year earlier, far better than the median 7.9% contraction forecast in a Wall Street Journal poll of 11 economists. "There's more comfort that China continues to recover based on those export numbers," said Mr. Luk.

In the U.S., President Trump released new federal guidelines on reopening the economy that would leave decision-making largely up to state governors. Mr. Trump said: "We must have a working economy, and we want to get it back very, very quickly."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 on Thursday posted modest gains even after data showed another sharp rise in Americans seeking jobless benefits, and slumping construction of new homes.

Globally, confirmed cases of the new coronavirus reached nearly 2.2 million, with the U.S. accounting for nearly one-third of the cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The number of deaths world-wide has topped 143,000.

