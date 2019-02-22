Global Stocks on Course for Weekly Gains

By David Hodari

Global stocks inched up on Friday, with most major benchmarks on course to close out the week higher amid continuing hopes for a trade deal between the U.S. and China.

The Stoxx Europe 600 edged up 0.1% in the opening minutes of trading, with the index's basic resources sector increasing a further 1.4% at the end of a week of stronger-than-expected corporate earnings.

European traders were awaiting eurozone inflation data after Germany's figures released earlier in the day matched market estimates. Investors were expecting the broader European figure to fit in with a recent wave of weak European economic growth indicators.

The "downward trend is set to continue in the coming months," according to Société Générale analysts in a note. Eurozone manufacturing figures on Thursday notched their first downturn since mid-2013.

Soft gains in Europe followed larger moves in China, where the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.9% and the often-more-volatile Shenzhen A-Share advanced 2.3%.

Moves elsewhere in Asia were shallow, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng ticking up 0.4% and Japan's Nikkei 225 edging 0.2% lower.

Major Asian bourses have this week continued their sharp rallies of 2019 partly thanks to growing hopes that U.S. and Chinese negotiators are progressing toward signing a trade deal. The Hang Seng and the Nikkei had last risen 3.3% and 2.5% since Monday's open.

An agreed deal would avert the planned introduction of fresh bilateral import tariffs at the start of March, and ratchet down the tensions that pressured emerging market stocks in the second half of last year.

High-level negotiators joined the trade talks on Thursday, although deep divisions remained, with the U.S. pressuring China to stop so-called illicit technology transfers.

Differences over technology have formed a key point of disagreement between Washington and Beijing, but words from President Trump on Thursday signaled some potential for greater White House flexibility on the matter.

Mr. Trump said in a tweet that he wanted "the United States to win through competition, not by blocking out currently more advanced technologies."

"Trade negotiations are front and center and they are absolutely a global story," said Tim Edwards, managing director of index investment strategy for S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Rising optimism over trade has added to a less aggressive Federal Reserve policy and the partial reversal of deep pessimism in December to allow emerging market assets to rally so far this year, Mr. Edwards said.

In the U.S., futures pointed to 0.1% increases at the opening bell for the S&P 500, the Nasdaq-100 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. With Royal Bank of Canada and Cabot Oil & Gas among the companies set to release corporate earnings, market participants were also awaiting speeches from a few Federal Reserve board members.

In commodities, copper prices hit fresh eight-month highs, climbing 0.8% to $6,423.50 a metric ton. Brent crude oil climbed 0.2% to $67,20 a barrel.

Write to David Hodari at David.Hodari@wsj.com