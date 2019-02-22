Global Stocks on Course for Weekly Gains

By David Hodari

Global stocks advanced on Friday with most major benchmarks on course to close out the week higher amid continuing hopes for a trade deal between the U.S. and China.

Futures pointed to a 0.4% increases for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average at the opening bell, with the Nasdaq-100 on course to rise 0.5%. Investors were absorbing corporate earnings releases from Royal Bank of Canada and Cabot Oil & Gas, and awaiting speeches from Federal Reserve Board members including Randal Quarles among others.

Elsewhere, shares in Kraft-Heinz Co. were down 20.4% in premarket trade, after the company said it faced unexpectedly higher costs last year and swung to a loss in the fourth quarter.

Food and beverage stocks were mitigating gains in Europe as well, with the Stoxx Europe 600's sector slipping 0.8%. The broader index was up 0.2% in midday trading, buoyed by its gained for its basic resources and technology sectors amid rising emerging-market optimism.

The euro was stable near a two-week high, after eurozone inflation data showed a smaller-than-expected drop. The gloomy data, however, fit in with a recent wave of weak European economic growth indicators. Germany's Ifo business climate index hit a four-year low on Friday.

Soft gains in Europe followed larger moves in China, where the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.9%, pushing it to its largest weekly rise since March 2016, and the often-more-volatile Shenzhen A-Share advanced 2.3%, with both indexes buoyed by technology and banking stocks among others. U.S.-listed Chinese tech giant Baidu Inc rose 1.7% in premarket trade after releasing better-than-expected results.

Major Asian bourses have this week continued their sharp rallies of 2019 partly thanks to growing hopes that U.S. and Chinese negotiators are progressing toward signing a trade deal. The Hang Seng and the Nikkei have risen 3.3% and 2.5% since Monday's open.

U.S. indexes have staged similar recoveries this year, with the S&P 500 having risen 10.7% year-to-date amid less aggressive Federal Reserve interest-rate policy.

That said, some strategists urged caution, noting that global stocks' climb has come in the context of extremely pessimistic trading in December.

"We'd be wary about extrapolating that trend," said Richard Turnill, global chief investment strategist at BlackRock. "The change in perception around the Fed is now largely priced in and the recovery is also driven by a perceived improvement in U.S.-China trade tensions. But there are still significant risks of an escalations in tensions over technology."

Even so, an agreed deal would avert the planned introduction of fresh bilateral import tariffs at the start of March, and ratchet down the tensions that pressured emerging-market stocks in the second half of last year.

"Trade negotiations are front and center and they are absolutely a global story," said Tim Edwards, managing director of index investment strategy for S&P Dow Jones Indices.

High-level negotiators joined the trade talks on Thursday, although deep divisions remained, with the U.S. pressuring China to stop so-called illicit technology transfers.

Differences over technology have formed a key point of disagreement between Washington and Beijing, but words from President Trump on Thursday signaled some potential for greater White House flexibility on the matter.

Mr. Trump said in a tweet that he wanted "the United States to win through competition, not by blocking out currently more advanced technologies."

In commodities, copper prices hit fresh eight-month highs, climbing 1.4% to $6,465.50 a metric ton. Brent crude oil climbed 0.6% to $67.50 a barrel.

Write to David Hodari at David.Hodari@dowjones.com