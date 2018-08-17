Log in
Global Strategic Business Outlook on the Cardiac Defibrillators Market to 2024 - Extravascular ICD Solutions Emerge as a Growing Area of Interest - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/17/2018 | 01:08pm CEST

The "Cardiac Defibrillators - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

  • Implantable/Internal Cardiac Defibrillators
  • External Defibrillators

The report profiles 30 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • Abbott Laboratories (USA)
  • Biotronik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
  • Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)
  • Cardiac Science Corporation (USA)
  • Defibtech, LLC (USA)
  • HeartSine Technologies, Inc. (USA)
  • Medtronic, Inc. (USA)
  • Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)
  • Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands)
  • Physio-Control, Inc. (USA)
  • MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China)
  • Zoll Medical Corporation (USA)

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction, Methodology & Product Definitions

2. Outlook

3. Market Overview & Trends

  • Emphasis on Public Access Defibrillation Drives Demand for AEDs
  • Focus Grows on Building Compact Defibrillators
  • Wearable Cardiac Defibrillators Gain Interest
  • Wearables Found to be Suitable for Young Patients
  • ICDs with MRI Compatibility - An Important Development
  • Technology Advancements in ICD Space
  • Manufacturers Focus on Extended Battery Life
  • S-ICDs - A Promising Alternative to SCA Treatment
  • Extravascular ICD Solutions Emerge as a Growing Area of Interest
  • AED Manufacturers Focus on Performance and Safety
  • Manufacturers Integrate Other Technologies in Defibrillators
  • Advanced Waveforms Take Precedence

4. A Peek Into Cardiology

5. Product Overview

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Focus on Select Players

6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

6.3 Recent Industry Activity

7. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 30 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 43)

  • The United States (11)
  • Canada (1)
  • Japan (2)
  • Europe (16)
    • France (2)
    • Germany (6)
    • The United Kingdom (2)
    • Spain (1)
    • Rest of Europe (5)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (13)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5zgclh/global_strategic?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
