Global Strategic Business Outlook on the Cardiac Defibrillators Market to 2024 - Extravascular ICD Solutions Emerge as a Growing Area of Interest - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Cardiac Defibrillators - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

Implantable/Internal Cardiac Defibrillators

External Defibrillators

The report profiles 30 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Abbott Laboratories (USA)

Biotronik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)

Cardiac Science Corporation (USA)

Defibtech, LLC (USA)

HeartSine Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Medtronic, Inc. (USA)

Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)

Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands)

Physio-Control, Inc. (USA)

MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China)

Zoll Medical Corporation (USA)

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction, Methodology & Product Definitions

2. Outlook

3. Market Overview & Trends

Emphasis on Public Access Defibrillation Drives Demand for AEDs

Focus Grows on Building Compact Defibrillators

Wearable Cardiac Defibrillators Gain Interest

Wearables Found to be Suitable for Young Patients

ICDs with MRI Compatibility - An Important Development

Technology Advancements in ICD Space

Manufacturers Focus on Extended Battery Life

S-ICDs - A Promising Alternative to SCA Treatment

Extravascular ICD Solutions Emerge as a Growing Area of Interest

AED Manufacturers Focus on Performance and Safety

Manufacturers Integrate Other Technologies in Defibrillators

Advanced Waveforms Take Precedence

4. A Peek Into Cardiology

5. Product Overview

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Focus on Select Players

6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

6.3 Recent Industry Activity

7. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 30 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 43)

The United States (11)

Canada (1)

Japan (2)

Europe (16) France (2) Germany (6) The United Kingdom (2) Spain (1) Rest of Europe (5)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (13)

