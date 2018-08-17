Global Strategic Business Outlook on the Clean Coal Technologies (CCT) Market - Forecast to 2024: IGCC on the Rise - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Clean Coal Technologies (CCT) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Clean Coal Technologies (CCT) by annual spending in US$ Million.

The report profiles 48 companies including many key and niche players such as:

ADA-ES, Inc. (USA)

Allied Resource Corporation (USA)

Amec Foster Wheeler (Switzerland)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India)

Bixby Energy Systems (USA)

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Company Ltd. (South Korea)

GE Power (USA)

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (Japan)

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (China)

The Babcock & Wilcox Company (USA)

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction, Methodology & Product Definitions

2. Industry Overview

Coal at Crossroads

Increasing Environmental Pollution Levels Propel Growth of Clean Coal Technologies

Current and Future Analysis

Market Drivers

Market Inhibitors

Renewables at Competitive Prices Hinder Growth Prospects

Clean Coal Technologies Gain Prominence in Developing Nations

China Gains new Ground

IGCC on Rise

Coal Gasification: Vital to Realize Low Carbon Economy in Reality

Will CTL Technology Circumvent Energy Security Concerns in Oil Sector?

Advanced Ultra-Supercritical Power Plants Grow in Investments

Amine Scrubbing Technology: An Expensive Process to Capture CO2 Emissions

CCS - An important Technology in Greenhouse Gas Reduction

CCS in Developed and Developing Countries

Growing O2 Demand Spurs Adoption of ITM Technology

Large Investments Mar HELE Adoption

3. Clean Coal Technologies - An Overview

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1 Focus on Select Players

4.2 Recent Industry Activity

5. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 48 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 49)

The United States (17)

Canada (2)

Japan (7)

Europe (3) Germany (1) Rest of Europe (2)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16)

Middle East (1)

Africa (3)

