Global Strategic Business Outlook on the Clean Coal Technologies (CCT) Market - Forecast to 2024: IGCC on the Rise - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/17/2018 | 11:44am CEST

The "Clean Coal Technologies (CCT) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Clean Coal Technologies (CCT) by annual spending in US$ Million.

The report profiles 48 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • ADA-ES, Inc. (USA)
  • Allied Resource Corporation (USA)
  • Amec Foster Wheeler (Switzerland)
  • Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India)
  • Bixby Energy Systems (USA)
  • Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (USA)
  • Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Company Ltd. (South Korea)
  • GE Power (USA)
  • Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (Japan)
  • Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (China)
  • The Babcock & Wilcox Company (USA)

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction, Methodology & Product Definitions

2. Industry Overview

  • Coal at Crossroads
  • Increasing Environmental Pollution Levels Propel Growth of Clean Coal Technologies
  • Current and Future Analysis
  • Market Drivers
  • Market Inhibitors
  • Renewables at Competitive Prices Hinder Growth Prospects
  • Clean Coal Technologies Gain Prominence in Developing Nations
  • China Gains new Ground
  • IGCC on Rise
  • Coal Gasification: Vital to Realize Low Carbon Economy in Reality
  • Will CTL Technology Circumvent Energy Security Concerns in Oil Sector?
  • Advanced Ultra-Supercritical Power Plants Grow in Investments
  • Amine Scrubbing Technology: An Expensive Process to Capture CO2 Emissions
  • CCS - An important Technology in Greenhouse Gas Reduction
  • CCS in Developed and Developing Countries
  • Growing O2 Demand Spurs Adoption of ITM Technology
  • Large Investments Mar HELE Adoption

3. Clean Coal Technologies - An Overview

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1 Focus on Select Players

4.2 Recent Industry Activity

5. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 48 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 49)

  • The United States (17)
  • Canada (2)
  • Japan (7)
  • Europe (3)
    • Germany (1)
    • Rest of Europe (2)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16)
  • Middle East (1)
  • Africa (3)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cwjr2n/global_strategic?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
