Global Strategic Business Outlook on the Clean Coal Technologies (CCT) Market - Forecast to 2024: IGCC on the Rise - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Clean
Coal Technologies (CCT) - Global Strategic Business Report"
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts
are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year
historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Clean Coal Technologies
(CCT) by annual spending in US$ Million.
The report profiles 48 companies including many key and niche
players such as:
ADA-ES, Inc. (USA)
Allied Resource Corporation (USA)
Amec Foster Wheeler (Switzerland)
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India)
Bixby Energy Systems (USA)
Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Company Ltd. (South Korea)
GE Power (USA)
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (Japan)
Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (China)
The Babcock & Wilcox Company (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction, Methodology & Product Definitions
2. Industry Overview
Coal at Crossroads
Increasing Environmental Pollution Levels Propel Growth of Clean Coal
Technologies
Current and Future Analysis
Market Drivers
Market Inhibitors
Renewables at Competitive Prices Hinder Growth Prospects
Clean Coal Technologies Gain Prominence in Developing Nations
China Gains new Ground
IGCC on Rise
Coal Gasification: Vital to Realize Low Carbon Economy in Reality
Will CTL Technology Circumvent Energy Security Concerns in Oil Sector?
Advanced Ultra-Supercritical Power Plants Grow in Investments
Amine Scrubbing Technology: An Expensive Process to Capture CO2
Emissions
CCS - An important Technology in Greenhouse Gas Reduction
CCS in Developed and Developing Countries
Growing O2 Demand Spurs Adoption of ITM Technology
Large Investments Mar HELE Adoption
3. Clean Coal Technologies - An Overview
4. Competitive Landscape
4.1 Focus on Select Players
4.2 Recent Industry Activity
5. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 48 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries -
49)
The United States (17)
Canada (2)
Japan (7)
Europe (3)
Germany (1)
Rest of Europe (2)
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16)
Middle East (1)
Africa (3)
