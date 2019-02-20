Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Strategist Dr. Parag Khanna joins Henley & Partners' Board of Advisors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 06:50am EST

Dr. Parag Khanna has joined Henley & Partners’ Board of Advisors, an important strategic body that advises and consults the firm’s senior management on key decisions, new business ventures, and humanitarian initiatives. Dr. Khanna’s special area of counsel will be global trends and scenarios, focusing on systemic risks as well as market entry strategies and socio-economic strategy, with a particular emphasis on Asia.

Dr. Khanna is a leading global strategy advisor, world traveler, and best-selling author. He is Founder and Managing Partner of FutureMap, a data- and scenario-based strategic advisory firm. Parag has been named one of Esquire’s ‘75 Most Influential People of the 21st Century’ and has featured on WIRED magazine’s ‘Smart List.’ He holds a PhD from the London School of Economics and his latest book is called The Future is Asian: Commerce, Conflict & Culture in the 21st century (2019). Parag has traveled to more than 100 countries and is a Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Khanna said, “I am delighted to join the Board of Advisors of Henley & Partners. They are global innovators, supporting governments in their goals of achieving fiscal autonomy and growth through investment migration programs. I am confident that this will be an exciting and mutually beneficial partnership. What they do is part of our future; it is a significant global trend that will only accelerate.”

Dr. Christian H. Kälin, Group Chairman of Henley & Partners, said, “We see our role as contributing to a more interconnected and equitable world, and Dr. Khanna’s extensive experience as a global strategist means that he is ideally placed to serve as a further esteemed member of our growing Board of Advisors. One of investment migration’s uniquely positive attributes is that it can endow countries with numerous sources of sustainable revenue without having to further increase debt. This capacity to expand a state’s ‘sovereign equity’ by enlarging the number of citizens who actively contribute has the potential to reduce inequality within as well as between states, and meaningfully address the growing imbalances inherent to traditional sovereign debt financing. Dr. Khanna’s experience and skills are perfectly aligned with this dynamic and will support Henley & Partners in meaningful ways.”


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:04aF5 : Enables 5G Services with New Solutions for Service Providers
BU
07:04aGODIVA CHOCOLATIER : owned by Yildiz Holding, Enters into an Agreement to Sell Select Assets to MBK Partners to Fuel Future Business Growth Fivefold
PR
07:03aSEDANA MEDICAL PUBL : establishes sedation research foundation
AQ
07:03aSEMAFO : Nabanga Resource Increased by 42% to 840,000 oz at 7.7 g/t Au
AQ
07:03aSWEDBANK : Annual Report 2018 published
AQ
07:03aATLANTIC GOLD : Announces Additional Drill Results From The 149 Deposit & Corridor Regional Program
AQ
07:03aAURORA CANNABIS : Announces Key Changes to its Board of Directors
AQ
07:03aMTY FOOD : C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- MTY Food Group Inc./
AQ
07:03aMEDTRONIC : Announces U.S. Commercial Launch of Deep Brain Stimulation for Medically-Refractory Epilepsy
AQ
07:03aAURELIUS MINERALS : Commences Phase Three Drilling at Mikwam Property
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FRESENIUS : Fresenius Backs 2019 Outlook, Hopeful About Future
2BRITISH LAND COMPANY : Mall operator Intu shares slump after dividend axed amid retail shakeout
3GRIEG SEAFOOD : EU raids salmon farmers in suspected cartel inquiry
4TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : U.S. settles with Teva over keeping ge..
5IBERDROLA : IBERDROLA : 2018 Earnings Rose, Hitting Targets

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.