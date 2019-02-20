Global Strategist Dr. Parag Khanna joins Henley & Partners' Board of Advisors

Dr.
Parag Khanna has joined Henley
& Partners’ Board of Advisors, an important strategic body that
advises and consults the firm’s senior management on key decisions, new
business ventures, and humanitarian initiatives. Dr. Khanna’s special
area of counsel will be global trends and scenarios, focusing on
systemic risks as well as market entry strategies and socio-economic
strategy, with a particular emphasis on Asia.
Dr. Khanna is a leading global strategy advisor, world traveler, and
best-selling author. He is Founder and Managing Partner of FutureMap, a
data- and scenario-based strategic advisory firm. Parag has been named
one of Esquire’s ‘75 Most Influential People of the 21st Century’ and
has featured on WIRED magazine’s ‘Smart List.’ He holds a PhD from the
London School of Economics and his latest book is called The Future
is Asian: Commerce, Conflict & Culture in the 21st century
(2019). Parag has traveled to more than 100 countries and is a Young
Global Leader of the World Economic Forum.
Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Khanna said, “I am delighted to join
the Board of Advisors of Henley & Partners. They are global innovators,
supporting governments in their goals of achieving fiscal autonomy and
growth through investment migration programs. I am confident that this
will be an exciting and mutually beneficial partnership. What they do is
part of our future; it is a significant global trend that will only
accelerate.”
Dr.
Christian H. Kälin, Group Chairman of Henley
& Partners, said, “We see our role as contributing to a more
interconnected and equitable world, and Dr. Khanna’s extensive
experience as a global strategist means that he is ideally placed to
serve as a further esteemed member of our growing Board of Advisors. One
of investment migration’s uniquely positive attributes is that it can
endow countries with numerous sources of sustainable revenue without
having to further increase debt. This capacity to expand a state’s
‘sovereign equity’ by enlarging the number of citizens who actively
contribute has the potential to reduce inequality within as well as
between states, and meaningfully address the growing imbalances inherent
to traditional sovereign debt financing. Dr. Khanna’s experience and
skills are perfectly aligned with this dynamic and will support Henley &
Partners in meaningful ways.”
