Global Structural Electronics Market Report 2018: Technology Overview, Landscape, Literature, Applications and Conference Updates

08/16/2018 | 10:13am CEST

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Structural Electronics: Global Technology Assessment, Market Analysis and Future Growth Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Structural electronics (SE) is one of the most significant technological developments in the recent years. SE involves electronic and electrical components and circuits that act as load-bearing, protective structures, replacing structures such as vehicle bodies or conformally placed upon them.

A key competence of structural electronics is to decrease the weight of a product. This feature is of huge interest to the aerospace industry which is usually the first adopter, the automotive industry and in civil engineering. Also, SE offers flexibility of components, that enables space optimization and connectivity of white goods and consumer electronic products.

Some applications of structural electronics include altering aircraft using shape memory alloys, car with printed organic light emitting diode (OLED) lighting on inside and outside of roof and printed photovoltaics on the exterior to generate electricity using supercapacitor skin. This can replace the traction batteries in electric vehicles.

Factors like longer range and more value for the money in electric vehicles and early warning of problems including corrosion of reinforced concrete in civil engineering, are among the key market drivers for structural electronics. In addition, the advancements in material science to develop stretchable conductive materials, government funding, and application diversity play a vital role in driving advancements in the structural electronics industry.

The report covers the connected car market and is broadly into technology overview, landscape overview, literature overview, applications and conference updates. This report also discusses about various market dynamics such as drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities, and challenges which impact the structural electronics market directly or indirectly.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Technology Overview
1.1. Objective
1.2. Executive Summary
1.3. Technical Taxonomy
1.4. Tackling urgent problems
1.5. Primary benefits
1.6. Maturity by applicational sector
1.7. Objectives and benefits
1.8. Materials and processes currently favored
1.9. Smart skin
1.10. Component types being subsumed
1.11. Structural as wireless
1.12. Components designed for embedding in load-bearing structures

2. Technology Insights

3. Landscape Overview
3.1. Year wise technology filing trend
3.2. Top Players
3.2.1. Year wise filing trend of top players
3.2.2. Top institutes
3.2.3. Company vs Institute
3.3. Top IPC/CPC Classifications
3.4. Geographic Activity
3.4.1. Geographically filing activity
3.4.2. Top company's geographically
3.4.3. Company vs Institute
3.5. Top Players
3.5.1. Filing Trends
3.5.2. Top Inventors
3.5.3. Jurisdictions
3.5.3.1. Country of deposition
3.5.3.2. Priority Country
3.5.4. Products
3.6. New Entrants
3.6.1. Filing Trends
3.6.2. Top Inventors
3.6.3. Jurisdictions
3.6.3.1. Country of deposition
3.6.3.2. Priority Country
3.6.4. Products
3.7. Collaborations/Acquisitions/Licensing Activity
3.7.1. Collaboration between companies
3.7.2. Collaboration between company and universities
3.7.3. Licensing activity
3.7.4. Acquisition in the technology domain
3.8. Technology based comparison between top players

4. Research Literature Overview
4.1. Year wise publication trend
4.1.1. Top Authors
4.1.2. Top Companies
4.1.3. Top Universities
4.2. Technology Breakdown
4.2.1. Non- distribution in technical aspects

5. Future of Structural Electronics
5.1. smart skin
5.2. luminescent solar concentrator technology
5.3. Ultra thin solar panels

5.4. Others

6. Press releases
6.1. Contract/funding information
6.1.1. Contract/funding objective
6.1.2. Contract/funding information
6.2. Partnership/Collaboration/Licensing
6.2.1. Partnership/Collaboration/Licensing objective
6.2.2. Information of associated companies
6.3. New emerging technologies
6.3.1. Information of associated company
6.3.2. Information of associated inventors
6.4. Undergoing research activities
6.4.1. Information of associated company
6.4.2. Information of associated inventors

7. Some Key Enabling Technologies
7.1. Smart materials
7.2. Printed and flexible electronics
7.3. 3D printing
7.4. Spray on solar cells
7.5. Multi-step drop-casting of conformal film
7.6. Origami zippered tube
7.7. Smallest synthetic lattice in the world

8. Structural Supercapacitors and Batteries
8.1. Structural batteries and fuel cells
8.2. Batteries made from fabric
8.3. Printable solid-state Lithium-ion batteries

9. Conference Updates
9.1. Technology Opinions from Experts
9.1.1. Industry expert's opinion of the developments
9.2. Technology Collaboration Insights
9.3. Strategies of Companies working in the Domain
9.4. Investor Details
9.5. Recent Product Developments
9.5.1. Product overview
9.5.2. Company information
9.5.3. Information of associated team
9.6. Research Technology Updates
9.6.1. Technology overview
9.6.2. Information of associated team

10. Structural Electronics: Market Overview
10.1. Electronics Market Segmentation-By Application
10.2. Structural Electronics Market Segmentation-End Use
10.3. Structural Electronics Market Segmentation-By Product

11. Structural Electronics: Applications
11.1. Aerospace
11.2. Cars
11.3. Consumer goods and home appliances
11.4. Bridges and buildings
11.4.1. Multifunctional impossible roof
11.5. Structural electronics on the ground
11.5.1. Generating electricity
11.5.2. Sensing
11.6. Solar Roads
11.7. Wave power

12. Structural Electronics- Market Determinants

13. Structural Electronics-Opportunity Vs. Restraints

14. Structural Electronics: Strategic Analysis SWOT & PEST

15. Structural Electronics Market Development (2012-2017)

16. Company Profiles

  • Boeing
  • Canatu
  • Faradair Aerospace
  • Neotech
  • Odyssian Technology
  • Optomec
  • Paper Battery Co.
  • TactoTek
  • Panasonic
  • Hitachi Chemical
  • GGI International
  • Toyobo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f89jkc/global_structural?w=12Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Electrical Engineering

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
