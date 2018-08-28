Log in
Global Structural Health Monitoring Market - Forecast to 2025 featuring Acellent Technologies, Nova Metrix, Geokon, Campbell Scientific, Cowi, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/28/2018 | 02:33pm CEST

The "Global Structural Health Monitoring Market Analysis 2017 - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report contains up to date financial data derived from varied research sources to present unique and reliable analysis.

Assessment of major trends with potential impact on the market during the next five years, including a deep dive analysis of market segmentation which comprises of sub markets, regional and country level analysis. The report provides a comprehensive outlook about the market share along with strategic recommendations based on the emerging segments.

This research report analyzes the global markets with in-depth insights. The market assessment is performed through standard and the tailored research methodology approach. The market overview offers in depth analysis at the regional and country level.

Annual estimations and forecasts are provided from the year 2014 to 2025 for each given segment and sub segments. Market data derived from the authenticated and reliable sources is subjected to validation from the industry experts. The report also analyzes the market by discussing market dynamics such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges and other market trends.

Competitive landscaping provides the recent activities performed by the active players in the market. Activities such as product launch, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and mergers, and other activities.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Structural Health Monitoring Market by Technology

6 Structural Health Monitoring Market by Implementation method

7 Structural Health Monitoring Market by Offering

8 Structural Health Monitoring Market by Application

9 Structural Health Monitoring Market by End-User

10 Geographical Segmentation

11 Vendor Landscaping

12 Company Profiles

  • Acellent Technologies Inc.
  • Nova Metrix LLC
  • Geokon Inc.
  • Campbell Scientific
  • Cowi A/S
  • Geocomp Corporation
  • Pure Technologies
  • Digitexx Data Systems Inc.
  • Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH
  • Advitam Inc.
  • Kinemetrics Inc.
  • Strainstall UK Ltd.
  • Exponent Inc.
  • Geosig Ltd.
  • National Instruments Corporation
  • Sodis Lab
  • RST Instruments
  • AVT Reliability

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bxfg4w/global_structural?w=4


