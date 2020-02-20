Log in
Global Student Microscope Market 2020-2024 | Growing Research Requirements Across Industries to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

02/20/2020 | 10:01am EST

The student microscope market is expected to grow by USD 335.95 million during 2020-2024 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005335/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Student Microscope Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Student Microscope Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Increasing education standards globally are leading to an increase in the number of doctorate students conducting research across various industries such as pharmaceuticals, food industry, and environmental engineering. Various academic institutes are also heavily involved in conducting research across these industries. Academic institutes also play a vital role in the development of technology and novel medicines in the pharmaceutical industry. Several factors such as the high expertise of the teaching staff and increase in funding received by academic institutes have led institutes to engage in advanced pharmaceuticals research. Moreover, the unmet need that exists for advanced therapeutics is further driving these academic institutes and students to conduct extensive research. Most doctoral students and academic institutes primarily rely on high-end student microscopes for their research which is expected to drive the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40600

As per Technavio, the increasing penetration of e-commerce will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Student Microscope Market : Increasing Penetration Of E-Commerce

The global student microscope market is expected to benefit significantly from the increasing adoption of e-commerce as a mode of distribution and sales. The e-commerce sector is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, due to the associated benefits. For instance, the supply chain of online stores reduces market intermediaries that helps to decrease the overall cost of student microscopes. This is encouraging customers (students and academic institutions) to purchase these from online stores. Moreover, online stores help in tracking orders easily. The growing penetration of the Internet is contributing to the increase in sales of student microscopes through online stores. Moreover, online platforms also provide the customers with a wide range of product offerings; and detailed descriptions of products, which is a challenge for most brick and mortar retail outlets. This allows customers to comparisons and choose suitable products for their applications.

“Factors such as the advent of microscopes for specific applications, and enhanced user experience through technological advances will have a positive impact on the growth of the student microscope market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Student Microscope Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the student microscope market by application (life science research, material science research and others), type (compound microscope, stereo microscope and inverted microscope), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The North American region led the student microscope market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as growing focus on higher education and increase in government spending on developing the infrastructure of academic institutions.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Application

  • Life science research
  • Material science research
  • Others

Type

  • Compound microscope
  • Stereo microscope
  • Inverted microscope

Geographic segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
