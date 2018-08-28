Global Styrene Manufacturing Markets to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Styrene Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global styrene market outlook is positive with particular growth potential for polymer modification. Emerging market growth and rapid urbanization mean increasing demand for plastic and rubber consumer durable products. There is mounting pressure to implement sustainable eco-friendly manufacturing practices and improve the quality of styrene products.

This research report categorizes the styrene market by type including polystyrene, expanded polystyrene, ABS (Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, SAN (Styrene Acrylonitrile), SBL (Styrene Butadiene Latex), SBR (Styrene-butadiene rubber), unsaturated polyester (UP), resins and others.

The styrene market is fragmented. Major players in the market are Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, ENI S.p.A., INEOS Styrolution Holding Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) and Total S.A. The polystyrene segment accounted for the largest share of the styrene market in 2018.

The highest growth is projected to come from UPE. Major growth factors included a rapid increase in the demand for plastic and rubber consumer durables; this is expected to contribute to the demand for styrene. Busy lifestyles are increasing the demand for the plastic food packaging products used by food delivery and retail companies.

The market is challenged by restraints such as rising trade protectionism and stringent regulations on plastic products.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary And Highlights

Chapter 3 Styrene Manufacturing Market Overview

Chapter 4 Pestel Analysis

Chapter 5 Styrene Manufacturing Market Customer Information

Chapter 6 Global Styrene Manufacturing Market Comparison With Macro Economic Factors

Chapter 7 Styrene Manufacturing Market Regional And Country Analysis

Chapter 8 Asia-Pacific Styrene Manufacturing Market

Chapter 9 Western Europe Styrene Manufacturing Market

Chapter 10 Eastern Europe Styrene Manufacturing Market

Chapter 11 North America Styrene Manufacturing Market

Chapter 12 South America Styrene Manufacturing Market

Chapter 13 Middle East Styrene Manufacturing Market

Chapter 14 Africa Styrene Manufacturing Market

Chapter 15 Styrene Manufacturing Market Competitive Landscape

Chapter 16 Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Styrene Manufacturing Market

Chapter 17 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

BASF

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (Sinopec)

Dow Chemical

DuPont

ENI S.p.A.

INEOS Styrolution Holding Ltd

Innova S.A.

SADAF Joint Venture

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC)

Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Company Ltd.

Total S.A.

Videolar S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kdthrk/global_styrene?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005718/en/