Global Styrene Manufacturing Markets to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Styrene
Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global styrene market outlook is positive with particular growth
potential for polymer modification. Emerging market growth and rapid
urbanization mean increasing demand for plastic and rubber consumer
durable products. There is mounting pressure to implement sustainable
eco-friendly manufacturing practices and improve the quality of styrene
products.
This research report categorizes the styrene market by type including
polystyrene, expanded polystyrene, ABS (Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene,
SAN (Styrene Acrylonitrile), SBL (Styrene Butadiene Latex), SBR
(Styrene-butadiene rubber), unsaturated polyester (UP), resins and
others.
The styrene market is fragmented. Major players in the market are
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, ENI S.p.A., INEOS Styrolution
Holding Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) and Total S.A. The
polystyrene segment accounted for the largest share of the styrene
market in 2018.
The highest growth is projected to come from UPE. Major growth factors
included a rapid increase in the demand for plastic and rubber consumer
durables; this is expected to contribute to the demand for styrene. Busy
lifestyles are increasing the demand for the plastic food packaging
products used by food delivery and retail companies.
The market is challenged by restraints such as rising trade
protectionism and stringent regulations on plastic products.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary And Highlights
Chapter 3 Styrene Manufacturing Market Overview
Chapter 4 Pestel Analysis
Chapter 5 Styrene Manufacturing Market Customer Information
Chapter 6 Global Styrene Manufacturing Market Comparison With Macro
Economic Factors
Chapter 7 Styrene Manufacturing Market Regional And Country Analysis
Chapter 8 Asia-Pacific Styrene Manufacturing Market
Chapter 9 Western Europe Styrene Manufacturing Market
Chapter 10 Eastern Europe Styrene Manufacturing Market
Chapter 11 North America Styrene Manufacturing Market
Chapter 12 South America Styrene Manufacturing Market
Chapter 13 Middle East Styrene Manufacturing Market
Chapter 14 Africa Styrene Manufacturing Market
Chapter 15 Styrene Manufacturing Market Competitive Landscape
Chapter 16 Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Styrene Manufacturing
Market
Chapter 17 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
-
BASF
-
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC
-
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (Sinopec)
-
Dow Chemical
-
DuPont
-
ENI S.p.A.
-
INEOS Styrolution Holding Ltd
-
Innova S.A.
-
SADAF Joint Venture
-
Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC)
-
Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Company Ltd.
-
Total S.A.
-
Videolar S.A.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kdthrk/global_styrene?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005718/en/