Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Submarine Combat Systems Market 2019-2023| Advancement of Acoustic Sensors and Sonar Technologies to Boost Demand| Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 07:21pm CEST

Technavio analysts forecast the global submarine combat systems market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005777/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global submarine combat systems market f ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global submarine combat systems market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The use of basalt fiber in 3D printing is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global submarine combat systems market 2019-2023. 3D printing is a process in which three-dimensional solid objects are made from a digital file. This process recreates existing objects with the use of computers and other computerized components, and it can also create customized objects as per the user’s design. Though the use of 3D printing has been witnessed for a long time, its potential is still untapped.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global submarine combat systems market is the advancement of acoustic sensors and sonar technologies:

Global submarine combat systems market: Advancement of acoustic sensors and sonar technologies

Several countries are investing in their submarine combat capabilities by developing advanced acoustic sensors and sonar technologies to dominate in undersea warfare. Countries such as China, Russia, and the US are rapidly enhancing their submarines’ capabilities to ensure rapid detection of objects or threats around their submarine. Acoustic superiority is the key dominating factor that has resulted in increased investments in sensors and sonar technologies. The acoustic sensor used in sonars of submarines can detect external sounds and determine the contours, speed, and range of an enemy vessel, as well as other approaching threats such as torpedoes.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on defense, “Acoustic energy functions by employing sound waves, which works on a similar principle as that of a radar analysis, where electromagnetic signals bounced off an object. The undersea acoustic technologies are passive in nature, i.e., these technologies are engineered to receive signals without transmitting any signal as this helps them from revealing their presence or location to enemies. Such technologies make undersea war platforms more effective and boost the submarine combat systems market growth.”

Global submarine combat systems market: Segmentation analysis

The global submarine combat systems market research report provides market segmentation by application (SSN, SSBN, and SSK) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The SSN segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 41% of the global market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 38%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023, however, there will be a decrease in its market share.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:16pC SPIRE : Tech Movement, educators launch Software Development Pathway in select schools
PR
08:15pIMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Pretium Resources Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
08:14pJPMORGAN CHASE BANK : Announces Initial Exchange Price for the Cash-Settled Exchangeable Bonds into Dufry Due 2021
BU
08:13pSHW AG : Outlook for the fiscal year 2019 determined by a slower ramp-up of Chinese activities and the transition to WLTP
PU
08:13pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08:13pCouncil for Citizens Against Government Waste Endorses Initiative 1634, Prohibiting Local Taxes on Groceries
BU
08:10pAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER CO INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
08:10pECHOSENS OBSERVES OCTOBER 2018 LIVER CANCER AWARENESS MONTH : Know Your Risk for Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease – A Looming National Epidemic
BU
08:08pTRANSAT A T : 2018-10-17 — Media Avisory - Transat celebrate its leadership in sustainable development
PU
08:08pAMPLITUDE SURGICAL &NDASH; 2017-18 ANNUAL RESULTS : sales of over 100 million, up +8% like-for-like, and solid EBITDA growth of +17%
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : UBER IPO PROPOSALS VALUE COMPANY AT $120 BILLION: WSJ
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : Reports EUR 2.8 Billion Sales in Q3, Expects EUR 3 Billion Sales in Q4 - ASML Sees Furth..
3AT&T : Netflix record subscriber growth dispels Wall Street worries
4FRESENIUS : Fresenius Medical Care Shares Tank After Profit Warning
5ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : Roche Sales Grow, Buoyed by New Drugs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.