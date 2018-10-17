Global Submarine Combat Systems Market 2019-2023| Advancement of Acoustic Sensors and Sonar Technologies to Boost Demand| Technavio

Technavio analysts forecast the global submarine combat systems market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The use of basalt fiber in 3D printing is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global submarine combat systems market 2019-2023. 3D printing is a process in which three-dimensional solid objects are made from a digital file. This process recreates existing objects with the use of computers and other computerized components, and it can also create customized objects as per the user’s design. Though the use of 3D printing has been witnessed for a long time, its potential is still untapped.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global submarine combat systems market is the advancement of acoustic sensors and sonar technologies:

Global submarine combat systems market: Advancement of acoustic sensors and sonar technologies

Several countries are investing in their submarine combat capabilities by developing advanced acoustic sensors and sonar technologies to dominate in undersea warfare. Countries such as China, Russia, and the US are rapidly enhancing their submarines’ capabilities to ensure rapid detection of objects or threats around their submarine. Acoustic superiority is the key dominating factor that has resulted in increased investments in sensors and sonar technologies. The acoustic sensor used in sonars of submarines can detect external sounds and determine the contours, speed, and range of an enemy vessel, as well as other approaching threats such as torpedoes.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on defense, “Acoustic energy functions by employing sound waves, which works on a similar principle as that of a radar analysis, where electromagnetic signals bounced off an object. The undersea acoustic technologies are passive in nature, i.e., these technologies are engineered to receive signals without transmitting any signal as this helps them from revealing their presence or location to enemies. Such technologies make undersea war platforms more effective and boost the submarine combat systems market growth.”

Global submarine combat systems market: Segmentation analysis

The global submarine combat systems market research report provides market segmentation by application (SSN, SSBN, and SSK) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The SSN segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 41% of the global market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 38%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023, however, there will be a decrease in its market share.

