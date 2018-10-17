Global Submarine Combat Systems Market 2019-2023| Advancement of Acoustic Sensors and Sonar Technologies to Boost Demand| Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global submarine combat systems market to grow at
a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period, according to their
latest market research report.
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005777/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global submarine combat systems market for the period 2019-2023.
The use of basalt fiber in 3D printing is one of the major trends being
witnessed in the global
submarine combat systems market 2019-2023.
3D printing is a process in which three-dimensional solid objects are
made from a digital file. This process recreates existing objects with
the use of computers and other computerized components, and it can also
create customized objects as per the user’s design. Though the use of 3D
printing has been witnessed for a long time, its potential is still
untapped.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global submarine combat systems market is the
advancement of acoustic sensors and sonar technologies:
Global submarine combat systems market:
Advancement of acoustic sensors and sonar technologies
Several countries are investing in their submarine combat capabilities
by developing advanced acoustic sensors and sonar technologies to
dominate in undersea warfare. Countries such as China, Russia, and the
US are rapidly enhancing their submarines’ capabilities to ensure rapid
detection of objects or threats around their submarine. Acoustic
superiority is the key dominating factor that has resulted in increased
investments in sensors and sonar technologies. The acoustic sensor used
in sonars of submarines can detect external sounds and determine the
contours, speed, and range of an enemy vessel, as well as other
approaching threats such as torpedoes.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on defense,
“Acoustic energy functions by employing sound waves, which works on a
similar principle as that of a radar analysis, where electromagnetic
signals bounced off an object. The undersea acoustic technologies are
passive in nature, i.e., these technologies are engineered to receive
signals without transmitting any signal as this helps them from
revealing their presence or location to enemies. Such technologies make
undersea war platforms more effective and boost the submarine combat
systems market growth.”
Global submarine combat systems market:
Segmentation analysis
The global submarine combat systems market research report provides
market segmentation by application (SSN, SSBN, and SSK) and by region
(the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the
prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers,
opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
The SSN segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for
nearly 41% of the global market. This application segment is expected to
dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
EMEA led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 38%. This
region is expected to dominate the market through 2023, however, there
will be a decrease in its market share.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
